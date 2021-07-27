The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board re-affirmed its membership in the Minnesota State High School League at the July 12 meeting.
It was Superintendent Brian Dietz’ first board meeting to begin his tenure at WHA, as he noted it was only day four on the job. An immediate goal will be to communicate with families and prepare for the coming school year.
The board approved new hires including Joseph Forte, secondary instructor, Shawn Ludwig, secondary instructor and Emily Turney, math interventionist.
Resignations include Gloria Culver, Health Office assistant; Taylor Woods, paraprofessional; Dr. Michael Anderson, Indian Education director/assistant football coach; and bus drivers Steven Shimer and Angela Solum.
In other business the Board:
Approved changes to both the pre K-5 and high school student handbooks.
Approved a three-year contract for Business Manager Sue Ostlund that includes a salary of $95,000 the first year, $$96,900 the second and $98,838 the third.
Approved long term facility maintenance plan.
Approved Weeks Automotive as independent contractor for school bus maintenance.
Approved Dietz as signator for all First National Bank of Walker accounts held by the school district.
