The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met May 9 for the last regular school board meeting of this school year.
Substitute pay was increased from $125 to $140 for a full day and half-day pay was increased to $72.50 that brings them closer to surrounding school district’s pay for subs.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported the Minnesota Education Job Fair was attended by WHA staff to meet, interview and possibly hire graduating and alumni prospects from teacher programs across the state.
McGowan reported proficiency scales have been a focus for the past few years. These are ever changing documents that get revisited annually for possible changes/improvements.
Restorative Practices training was also attended. The four day training last April helped build “a system of formal and informal processes that build and sustain a culture of kindness, respect, responsibility and justice. This is achieved through emphasizing the importance of trusting relationships as central to building community and repairing relationships when harm has occurred; as defined by Restorativeresources.org”
Sourcewell held a Students of Character banquet in April when they honored WHA students senior Andrew Palmer and junior Luna Scanlon. Elizabeth Jepson was honored by her colleagues and Sourcewell as an “Educator of Excellence”.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported the speech team placed second at the Section 8A Tournament and five students moved on to State including: Lily Burns, Regan Tabaka, Katelyn DeLost, Lily Pedersen and Julia Schock.
Parker Brock won the conference golf meet that Walker hosted at Wadena’s Whitetail Run Golf Course.
Hensch also noted the community garden plots have been filled for the coming season.
Youth Majors and Minors baseball has started and JO softball begins soon. The teams still need volunteers to coach or umpire. Contact the Community Ed office to inquire.
Up North Learning Center Director Dawn Casteel reported attending a legal seminar in Bemidji and continuing work on Life Space Crisis intervention and parent/teacher conferences. She also attended the Minnesota Education Job Fair with WHA staff.
Graduation will take place May 27 at 7 p.m. Last day for students will be June 2 and the last day for teachers will be June 3.
In other business, the board:
Approved new hires including Kathryn Benjamin, sixth grade teacher; Stacie Ebnet-Dietz, elementary instructor; Courtney Brock, health services assistant; Susan Olsen, secondary instructor; Cheri Henne, custodian; Greg Lynch, summer grounds worker; Elizabeth Jepson, FACS.
Approved resignations including Kate Reich, second grade teacher; Stewart Wilson, speech coach; Travis Hensch, activities/community ed director.
Approved the American Indian Education report where approved, grants were discussed. Family and community engagements were reported including annual compliance. Drum and regalia instruction continues for students and the student powwow committee meets every Thursday during pack time.
Accepted a donation from the Walker American Legion for the soccer scoreboard controller in the amount of $1,280.
