The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board held an unscheduled virtual meeting Monday evening to discuss whether to continue with the current learning model or if a hybrid/distance model would be appropriate, as the school board considers increasing local COVID-19 numbers
So far WHA has six staff members and 17 students in quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-positive people.
An “Incident Command Team” was created from a pool of teachers and school board members to keep constant vigil over infection numbers and to make recommendations to the school board about whether to change teaching models or alter safety precautions.
Current State of Minnesota recommendations suggest that 10-19 cases per 10,000 people should evoke an in-person model for elementary students and a hybrid learning model for 6-12 grade students. Cass County numbers are at 11.72 per 10k (Cass COVID-19 Statistics). Local case numbers include six in the Walker area, eight in Hackensack and four cases in the Akeley area.
WHA’s version of an in-person model was decided in August. Parents do have the option to keep their children at home to distance learn if they are not comfortable sending them to school.
Students that don’t have access to the Internet from home will have to follow a similar program from last spring where they pick up hard-copies of work to be taken home to complete.
