The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Feb. 8 at the school for a brief meeting, as minus-20 degree temps is making life difficult in the Walker area.

Leech Lake TV staff provided live stream video of the meeting after not recording board meetings for some time. The Feb 8. meeting can be viewed on the Leech Lake TV website at leechlaketv.org

Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported a good percentage of teachers have been vaccinated with several more to go under the needle this week.

Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported students were greatly missed over winter break. She noted that early dismissals began Jan. 20 under Governor Walz’s executive order with everything going smoothly so far. McGowan also said the Rotary Reading Challenge is taking place in February.

High School Principal Ryan Jensen attended the Minnesota Association of Secondary Principals’ winter conference that was held virtually. The event included workshops on school law, unconscious bias, equity and learner-centered distance learning.

Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported participation numbers are down a bit while schedules continue to deal with cancellations and reschedulings. Hensch is optimistic that there will be section tournaments for winter sports with hopes for a state tournament season as well.

Hensch noted a need for more participation on the Advisory Council. Call the school  office if interested.

In other business the Board

Tabled a motion for additional compensation to four staff members for additional work on the Level IV facility.  

Approved new hires to include Valerie Harris, food service, and  Brandy Ledo, bus monitor.

Approved resignations including Melanie Leger, elementary teacher, and Gabriel Heifort, para.

Approved the check register and financial report.

Approved lane changes and staff seniority reports.

Approved donations from Walker Rotary, $2,100 for the Rotary Reading Challenge and an anonymous donation of $1,000 for kindergarten snacks.

