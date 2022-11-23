The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met Nov. 15 to hear staff reports and further the district’s agenda as fall turns colder and the holiday season arrives.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported on training with Mike Jordahl, a Sourcewell consultant, to finish up a math curriculum review.
Math Night was held Oct. 11 for the first time since 2019. Parents were given a take-home bag to bring math lessons home for continued learning.
Wonder Trek, a non-profit museum on wheels, visited the school district. Elementary teachers trained with a Benchmark Advance consultant with the new English language arts curriculum to use assessments for lesson plans to make sure they are teaching at the proper level at which students will be assessed.
High School Principal Tom Cooper reported that the Music Department was very successful at the MSHSL Solo Contest in Bagley. The students won several awards including Hunter Goff, Excellent in Vocal, and Maizie Anderson, a Superior award.
In other business, the Board:
Heard a report from Activities/Community Ed Director Jeremy Digiovanni noting the start to winter sports. The speech team is preparing for winter competitions while the theater department is developing a production of “Our Town.”
Heard American Indian Education Director Janelle Johnson report that an Ojibwe 1 language course is in development. Registration for the class starts in December.
Approved new hires: Stephen Johnson, custodial; Ben Tande, basketball coach; Zach Tooker, basketball coach; Rachel Warg, math interventionist; Paul Schroeder, softball coach; Carly Willette, softball coach.
Approved resignations of Julie Rister, paraprofessional; Paul Schroeder, track coach; Brea Naeseth, softball coach.
Approved a cooperative wrestling agreement to join with Nevis and Laporte. Walker will be the host school.
Approved a cooperative boys’ hockey agreement between WHA and Park Rapids. Park Rapids will host the team.
Approved the School Board canvassing results for the November election.
Approved donations from Lilly Aird, $100 for Wolf Pack Pantry; Harlan and Jill Anderson $200, Jack and Jill’s Closet; and Marilyn and Buzz Lilyquist $200, Jack and Jill’s Closet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.