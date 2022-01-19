The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Jan. 10 with the 2021 Girls’ State Participant Volleyball team in attendance as special guests.
Guest speaker Shannon Pfeiffer spoke to the board about the date of graduation for this year, scheduled for June 3, which conflicts with spring section tournaments and could put students in the predicament of having to choose between participating in sections or going to the graduation ceremony.
The board directed school administration to set the actual graduation ceremony date, but did decide that graduation will take place on Memorial Day weekend instead of the following week.
COVID rates at the school have spiked to roughly double what they were over all of the last school year, in about half of the time. More than 150 students and 35 staff have reported cases so far. This does not include unreported cases that are slipping through the system.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported attending an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) conference in Dallas last December. Topics studied were equity, students in distress and note taking for elementary students.
Principals McGowan, Ryan Jensen and Superintendent Brian Dietz signed up through Walker Rotary to ring the bell at Super One Foods for the Salvation Army over the holidays.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch reported 61 elementary student have signed up for basketball while 25 elementary students have signed up for wrestling. The community ed booklet is in its final stages and will be out soon. Hensch is also looking for volunteers to serve on the advisory council that meets quarterly.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Sarah Forbrook, administrative assistant; Marcus Oatis, Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System coordinator; Samantha Stock, accounting clerk, and Jerecho Worth, custodian.
Approved resignations including Doug Pauna, accounting clerk; Cindy Olson, teacher; Katie Zumwalt, paraprofessional.
Heard a presentation from Board Treasurer Vicki White about the delegate assembly and the Minnesota School Board Association regarding how school initiatives are pursued.
Approved class B employee contracts for 2021 through 2023.
Moved February’s school board meeting to Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. instead of Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Heard a High Reliability School report.
Heard the American Indian Education report.
Heard the High School Principal’s report.
Approved the designation of First National Band as depository; The Pilot-Independent as official newspaper of record; board meeting dates and times and board salaries for meetings up to three hours $140, three to five hours $165, five to eight hours $215 and over eight hours $265, with the board chair receiving an extra $25 per meeting.
Approved legal counsel with Rupp, Anderson, Squires and Waldspurger legal firm.
Approved board committee appointments with Nancy Freeman, PAWN; Blake Nordin, Lori Stein, Linda Arts, Negotiation; Stein, Vocational; White, MSBA; White, Jared Mankie, Community Ed; White, Mankie, MSHSL; Freeman, Safety/Crisis team; Arts, LIEC; Stein, TDE; Nordin, Transportation; Freeman, UNLC; Barb Sherman, Arts, Policy; Sherman, Stein, Fiscal/Audit.
Approved donations from Lakeside Nutrition $55 and Jack and Jill’s Closet, $500 for backpacks.
Approved school calendars for 2022-23 and 2023-24, with a directive to school administration to pick a specific date for 2022 graduation ceremony.
Approved clerical changes to policies 102, 401, 402, 522 and singular approval of policy 491 regarding federal vaccine/mask mandate which was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.
