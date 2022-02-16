The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Feb. 7 when they moved the graduation date to May 27 of Memorial Day weekend. The changes were made after it was brought up at a school board meeting that the original date of June 3 would conflict with spring sports section tournaments.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen tendered his resignation, effective June 30, to take a superintendent position at another school.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported that teachers attended additional High Reliability School training through Sourcewell. English language arts curriculum review began as well a review of the tools to teach literacy.
Principal McGowan and Brittany McWaters, Student Support Specialist, presented the WOLF (We’re Outstanding Leaders and Friends) program where struggling students can be designated a “check-in-buddy” with a teacher to check on the student daily as well as multiple points of contact with the student’s progress and well being to help guide students through problems and hardships.
Principal Jensen reported attending the Minnesota School Board Association’s winter conference and the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals winter conference where sessions discussed school law, trauma and equity.
In other business the School Board:
Heard a request to add Onigum to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley school district name. No action was taken.
Approved new hires including Dawn Anderson, administrative assistant UNLC; Jerecho Worth, behavior interventionist UNLC; Andy Gunning, custodian; Rachelle Tatro, paraprofessional; Samantha Stock, accounting clerk; Kaitlynn Youngblood, early childhood special education paraprofessional.
Heard the American Indian Education board report that stated that an Impact Aid grant was submitted; the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee meeting was held on Jan. 26 at the Onigum Community Center; and students attended Anishinaabe Career Day at Itasca Community College.
Approved resignations including Laura Baum-Parr, school psychologist; Sandy Munson, licensed school nurse; Cindy Alto, second grade teacher (three year leave of absence starting 2022-2023); Barbara Griffith, speech language pathologist; Stewart Wilson, sixth grade teacher.
Approved lists of seniority for teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, kitchen staff and drivers.
Approved lane changes for Taylor Knight to BA plus 10, 3; Emily Turney to BA plus 30; Thomas McIver to MA 18.
Approved donations including $300 from Women of Hope Lutheran for kindergarten snacks and milk; $100 Jaeger Family to Jack and Jill’s Closet; $500-Hackensack Chamber of Commerce to Jack and Jill’s Closet.
Approved increasing staff stipends to $15 for breakfast and $20 for lunch.
Approved donating boys’ basketball shooting machine to the Onigum Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.