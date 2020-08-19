The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) School Board met in person Aug. 10 at the school in Walker.
With no official vote at last week’s school board meeting on whether students will be in class full time or distance learn, Principals Ryan Jensen and Jill McGowan outlined a way WHA will move forward with a hybrid version of both models, barring any unforseen needed changes.
The school day will be shortened by an hour and students will be mostly in their classrooms, including lunch, with some breaks and a recess to get students outside where they can take their masks off where walks and outdoor learning can be utilized.
Parents do have the option to keep their children at home to distance learn if they are not comfortable sending them to school.
Students that don’t have access to the Internet from home will have to follow a similar program from last spring where they pick up hard-copies of work to be taken home to complete.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Lacey Nosbisch, sixth-grade teacher; Doug Schultz, assistant football coach; Jon Osowski, girls’ basketball coach; Shannon Rivard, instructional coach; Mary Overlie, special education teacher; and Kelly Klein, Special Education Teacher.
Approved resignations/retirements including Raymond Weber, bus driver; Terra Campbell, special education teacher; Brenda Mullenmaster, paraprofessional; Kimberly Michaud, paraprofessional; Rayne Stewart, paraprofessional; Nancy Bruns instructional coach.
Approved a resolution to call the Nov. 3 School Board election to fill vacant seats.
Approved student handbook for 2020 to 2021.
Approved milk and bread bids for 2021 school year.
Approved hiring an accounting clerk for the accounting office.
Approved a bid to dehumidify for fifth- and sixth-grade wing.
Approved a contract with PK-5 Principal McGowan for 2020-22.
Approved a contract with 6-12 Principal Jensen for 2020-23.
Approved school calendar changes.
Approved a contract with Apex Learning for online learning services.
