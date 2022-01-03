The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Dec. 13 when they voted to reduce the school district levy by more that $68,000.
It is the second levy reduction in as many years by the board.
The annual school district audit was completed by accounting and advisory firm Eide Bailly. The firm’s results were presented to the school board with a “clean” opinion. There were a few findings in the audit such as segregation of duties and preparation of financial statements. There were corrective action responses to the specific findings, some of which were ongoing issues due to hiring and budget concerns. However, the school district’s credit rating has improved from A1 to an AA3 rating.
High School Principal Ryan Jensen presented several new policy shifts and curriculum initiatives that aim to guide students into their post-secondary years, such as an updated course catalogue and registration enhancement designed to help prepare for college or other training. An improved scholarship initiative, planning for future credit, early registration for the coming school year and a new cell phone policy are all examples of how the high school is adapting policies to better help guide students.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Michael Anderson, junior high basketball coach; Shawn Ludwig, junior high basketball coach, and Amy Riffle, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
Approved resignations including Marci Boes, administrative assistant; and Lynn Moen, Special Ed.
Heard staff reports from the Up North Learning Center, high school and PK-5 principals, American Indian Education program and Activities/Community Ed.
Approved employee contracts for paraprofessionals and dietary staff for 2021-2023, custodial staff for 2021-2023 and bus drivers for 2021-2023.
Approved combined polling places for any elections. This is approved annually.
Accepted donations from Walker American Legion of $3,000 for the calming resources elementary project and $2,000 for Jack and Jill’s Closet; and $200 from Clinton and Marilyn Lilyquist for Jack and Jill’s Closet.
Approved annual application to the Minnesota State High School League Foundation.
