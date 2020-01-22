The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board elected Vicki White as vice chair at the Jan. 13 meeting, while Blake Nordin will begin his final year as chairman.
Other elections included Jarrod Mankie as treasurer and Barb Sherman, clerk.
Board committee appointments were made:
PAWN Special Ed: Nancy Freeman
Negotiations: Sherman, Nordin, Freeman
Vocational Co-op: Linda Arts
Minnesota School Board Assoc. Legislative Rep.: White
Community Ed: Lorie Stein, Mankie
Minnesota State High School League: Mankie
Safety/Crisis Team: Freeman
Local Indian Education Committee: Arts
Teacher Development and Evaluation: Stein
Transportation: Freeman
Fiscal/Audit: Sherman, Arts
First National Bank will remain the official depository for the district, and board meetings will remain on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The Pilot-Independent will remain the paper of record, and legal council will continue to be Ratwik Rosak and Maloney.
Staff reports
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan and 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen both reported on holiday concerts, which were well attended.
McGowan also reported on a field trip to Deep Portage in early December, and a Wolf Pack Pride rally to brush up on behavior goals and guidelines.
Jensen noted a student council activity day as well as a webinar that was viewed by the PK-5 staff.
Travis Hensch, AD/Community Ed Director, reported his successful completion of final review to secure his community education licensure from Moorhead State University.
Hensch mentioned that boys’ hockey, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball all deserve kudos for encouraging starts to respective seasons, and specifically to Justine Day for reaching the 1,000 point milestone, something two other current WHA girls’ basketball players have achieved.
In a High Reliability Schools update, reading goals were established for 85 percent of pre-schoolers to identify 18 of 26 upper case letters; 80 percent of kindergartners to achieve level three proficiency regarding words that rhyme; 90 percent of first graders to understand 90 percent of word chunks taught; 90 percent of third graders to improve DAZE scores by 10 points; 80 percent of fourth graders to read 10 novels at their lexile level; and for all fifth graders to increase their lexile levels by 15 percent.
Dr. Phil Warrick offered a webinar focusing on proficiency skills for staff.
Luka Kinard gave a presentation regarding the dangers of vaping.
A “Breakfast Club” has been created for 6-12 graders where they can do schoolwork before school begins.
Keturah Salmon, a second grade math teachers, was highlighted as a second career teacher who is thriving on her new path. Salmon comes to WHA from her previous career with an environmental science consulting firm.
In other business the board:
Approved new hires including Darla Hinkemeyer, Business Education teacher; Elizabeth Roddy, long-term substitute teacher; Cheryl Clyde, para.; Valerie Stenger, COTA-Class B.
Approved resignations from Katelyn Denny, para.; Margret Raasch, para.; and Rusty Uscola, Robotics advisor.
Approved board meeting salaries up to three hours at $125, up to five hours to $150, up to eight hours at $200, and over eight hours to $250.
Approved resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and the reasons therein. This is a routine resolution used to adjust the budget accordingly.
Approved donations from Orton’s for $500 to Community Ed.; MSHSL for $1,179 foundation aid grant; Women of Hope Lutheran Church $250 for Wolf Pack Pantry, $250 teacher supplies and $250 milk program.
Approved the 2019-21 Class B employment contract.
Approved committing $50,000 to Fund 11 for Setting IV start costs.
