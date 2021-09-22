The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Sept. 13 as the first few weeks of school have commenced.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported new teacher orientation took place as well as emergency training and some networking opportunities for the new teachers.
Sourcewell held a summit in mid-August getting the staff back into the teaching mind-set. Administration staff attended training in the Twin Cities to help foster a safe and open culture at the school for students and staff. Workshops were held at the end of August to address family, culture and classroom expectations.
The elementary school held their back to school conference following the Labor Day holiday. Parents and students reconnected with WHA staff to get the year started off on a positive note for everyone.
Superintendent Brian Dietz covered the High School Principal and Athletic/Community Ed. Director’s reports as Principal Ryan Jensen and Director Travis Hensch were absent from the meeting. Congratulations are in order for the girls’ soccer team’s back-to-back wins to start the season.
Schedules, rosters and photos are now available on the Activities Department’s new website at whahs.rschoolteams.com/. Youth volleyball and flag football coaches are still needed if anyone is interested.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires in Colleena Bibeau, Dean of Students; Barbara Griffith, Speech Language Pathologist; Cathy Gee, Substitute Teacher; John Schliauter, Assistant Football Coach; Kristen Bockovich, JV Volleyball Coach; Kate Reich, C Squad Volleyball Coach; Pete Naugle, JH Volleyball Coach; Katie Zumwalt, JH Volleyball Coach; Brian DeWitt, Behavior Interventionist, Up North Learning Center; Leigh Donarski, Paraprofessionial; Sandra Powers, Paraprofessional; Nathan Munson, Long-term Math Sub.; Lindsay Hoffman, Paraprofessional; Theresa Jordan, Indian Ed Home School Liaison; Todd DesJardin, Bus Driver and Nicole Oman, Bus Monitor.
Approved resignations/terminations including Ronald Anderson, Maintenance Department; Amanda Kingsley, Media Center/MARSS Coordinator and Joseph Forte, Special Education Teacher.
Approved a Truth in Taxation date for Dec. 13.
Approved a contract for building and grounds supervisor, special ed financial manager, class C employees teachers’ contracts,
Approved a teacher evaluation and development plan (TDE Plan).
Approved policies for updated civil rights/nondiscrimination compliance including equal education opportunity, equal employment opportunity, disability nondiscrimination, student sex nondiscrimination and the disproportionate enrollment policy.
Approved $985.40 donation from Hackensack area businesses for WHA Community Ed baseball/softball.
Approved the maximum levy for the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.