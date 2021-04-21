With the news of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Superintendent Eric Pingrey’s resignation, the school board wasted no time re-engaging School Exec Connect to begin the search for a new lead administrator.
School Exec Connect, founded in 2004, is comprised of a diverse group of professionals, more than 60 men and women who have worked in districts across the country. WHA has utilized the firm’s skills in the past, which should help streamline the process of finding qualified candidates for WHA’s soon-to-be vacant superintendent position.
There is an entire matrix of tools and variables that goes into searching for an individual with the talent, skills and abilities to lead an entire school district with such student diversity and culture. Because WHA has used this research firm in the past, it should help get things started quickly.
There has already been one virtual meeting on ZOOM between WHA and School Exec Connect and more will be held in the future as the process unfolds.
