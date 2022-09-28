The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Sept. 12 to talk about the school levy and hear some staff reports as the school year gets under way.

The board will look to approve another reduction in the property tax levy by almost $100,000 from $2.947 million to $2.852 million. This represents a 3.22 percent reduction to be finalized at the December school board meeting.

