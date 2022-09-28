The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Sept. 12 to talk about the school levy and hear some staff reports as the school year gets under way.
The board will look to approve another reduction in the property tax levy by almost $100,000 from $2.947 million to $2.852 million. This represents a 3.22 percent reduction to be finalized at the December school board meeting.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported that the first day of school went smoothly. New teacher orientation also took place as did back to school conferences where teachers and families got to know each other and begin the year in a positive way. Hearing and vision screenings and student pictures were taken as well.
Late August was workshop week for teachers and staff that began with a little bonding through a barbecue. Workshops included Advancement Via Individual Determination, Peacemakers and positive relationships: Building Connectedness in School and Historical Trauma and Cultural Responsiveness.
High School Principal Tom Cooper reported that back to school night attendance was up from last year’s roughly 33 percent to almost 70 percent or 263 families out of 390. Enrollment is also up to 411 students, up 30 students from last year.
Activities Director Jeremy Digiovanni reported student participation is at 121 up from 102 last year.
There is an open invitation for help with concession stand operations at home events. Game workers are also needed for several home games; these are paid positions.
Community Education classes have begun and help is needed for coaching third to fourth grade flag football. Contact the Community Ed office if interested.
American Indian Education (AIE) Director Janelle Johnson reported American Indian Parent Advisory Committee meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month alternating between the Onigum Community Center and WHA school. This month will be at AIE room at the school.
AIE staff completed the self-assessment rubric for implementing American Indian Education.
Up North Learning Center (UNLC) Principal Dawn Casteel reported that staff attended Life Space Crisis Intervention training in August.
Staff and student numbers are up at UNLC. Lisa Gorick is the new 7-12 Special Education teacher while Stephanie Stevenson and Kymberly Craven are the new Behavioral Interventionists.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Bryn Hatten, Yearbook Advisor; Catherine Shermeister, Speech Language Pathologist; Nicole Hartman, Elementary Teacher; Lewis Sjodin, Special Ed; Kimberly Craven, Behavior Interventionist; Brea Naeseth, National Honor Society Advisor; Ben Offerman, Advisor.
Approved resignations including Taylor Knight, Business Teacher; Debbie Peterson, Advisor; Debbie Peterson, National Honor Society.
Accepted a donation to the Wolf Pack Pantry for $100 from Lillian Aird.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.