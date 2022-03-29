The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met March 14 and decided to transfer school land back to the city, heard staff reports and discussed a vote of non-concurrence from the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC).
At the end of the evening meeting, the board voted to transfer 40,000 square feet of land to the city of Walker where they plan to build a library. The last-minute addition didn’t make the agenda, but had been discussed during the open work session meetings that preceded the school board meetings. They also accepted an equal amount of land from the city to the school so the school retains the green space.
Adding Onigum to the school name and other initiatives focused around bolstering American Indian student success was also discussed.
A letter of non-concurrence was submitted at the meeting on behalf of the AIPAC. The letter stated that the parent advisory committee does not agree with the current education model at WHA, and provided several points of disagreement as well as recommendations.
Annual staff training regarding historical trauma topped the list, so that a deeper understanding to create a better connnection between students and staff can be made.
Cultural classes such as language and pow wows, as well as opportunities to participate in similar neighboring school programs, were suggested. The recommendation was to offer transportation for students to attend these events.
A lack of American Indian staff was another stated concern. The recommendation offered was to hire more Native staff.
Board Chair Barb Sherman stated that recruiting staff in general is an ongoing concern at WHA which has over 30 available positions.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch congratulated the following band students for being recognized at the regional contest in Park Rapids: Andrew Palmer, Riley Johnson, Morgan Biessener, Rayna Wood, Katie Sagen, Abi Strandlie, Marissa Shearen, Rylee Carlson, Mady Wynn, Gabby Cairns and Riley Johnson, Katie Sagen, Abi Strandlie, Marissa Shearen, Rylee Carlson, Mady Wynn.
Hensch noted that WHA hosted the documentary “Alaska Nets,” a movie about a rural Alaskan high school basketball team at Bear Paws Theater. Proceeds from the three showings go to Community Education programming.
The Community Ed advisory council is planning for April 25 to hold spring sports sign-up day. The community education booklet has also been released.
In other business the Board
Heard an American Indian Education report that included grant and budget updates and student regalia projects. Drum instruction is being postponed for lack of an instructor. A notice of program opportunities will be provided to families by phone calls, mail or sent home with students.
Dr. Dan Ninham instructed students during their gym classes regarding native activities and athletics.
Approved the elementary principal’s report that included writing activities for first and second grade students related to animals. Students researched animals and learned nonfiction features, re-telling story skills as well as report writing and opinion writing.
Heard the Up North Learning Center’s (UNLC) report that included staff training for new employees as well as training in High Reliability School programming.
A second UNLC board meeting was held with Park Rapids, Nevis, Laporte and Remer as well as Walker. UNLC also made the Golden Apple segment on Lakeland News. The segment can be found at lptv.org.
Approved new hires for Jeremy Medina, assistant golf coach; Mack Riley, junior high baseball coach; Zach Widman, bus monitor/media aid.
Approved resignations for Barb Jaggard, technology director; Valerie Stenger, occupational therapy assistant; Matt Paul, special ed; Jim Lien, assistant baseball coach; Amy Riffle, yearbook advisor; and Aaron Pfeiffer, junior high boy’s basketball coach.
