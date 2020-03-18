Equal employment opportunities and harassment/violence were two of several policy updates that were discussed at the March 9 WHA School Board meeting.
Ten sections of the school’s policy manual were updated including
• Open/closed meetings
• Public participation at school board meetings, complaints about persons at school board meetings and data privacy considerations
• Mandated reporting of child neglect or physical or sexual abuse
• Gifts to employees and school board members
• Staff development and
• Disposition of obsolete equipment and material.
Minnesota statutes require school districts, charters and Tribal schools with 10 or more American Indian students to create an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee requiring school boards provide for maximum involvement of parents and children. Annual compliance requires a report be submitted by school districts no later than March 1.
PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan and 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen reported on winter events that included snow-week and the school’s winter Olympics where several events were held, with help from the Student Council. The week concluded with a dance night and a basketball game between seniors and the staff.
Principal Jensen noted that 47 students took the ACT exam, and those not interested could take the National Career Readiness Certificate exam.
Nancy Bruns presented the High Reliability Schools report noting upcoming recognition of Debbie Peterson and Kristen Bockovich as “Teachers of Excellence” at the Sourcewell Educators of Excellence banquet April 4. Susan Short was WHA’s nominee for “Paraprofessional of Excellence.”
Bruns noted that literacy night was a huge success with 250 people attending who participated in several events, door prizes and games.
She also described instructional rounds March 6, 9, and 10 where teachers opened their classrooms so another 30 teachers could observe their instructional practices as a part of the High Reliability School practices and training.
Bruns also highlighted the Rotary Reading Challenge where students met or exceeded last year’s statistics by increasing their lexile level (grade 5), read 10 books at lexile level (grade 4), increasing fluency (grade 2), knowing word chunks (grade 1), and reading at level three on proficiency scale for rhyming words (Kindergarten). Students fell below last years numbers in moving up 10 points on the DAZE test (grade 3), and identifying 18 of 26 uppercase letters (PK-5).
In other business the board:
Approved resignations/retirements from Mark Hall, seventh/eighth grade teacher, and Jody Broitzman, paraprofessional.
Approved new hires for Hope Johnson, junior high track coach, and Kim Nistler, paraprofessional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.