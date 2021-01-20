The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA)School Board welcome students back from a distance learning and holiday break at their Jan. 11 meeting.
The meeting began with nominations and elections to new board positions including new board chair Barb Sherman. Vice Chair is Lori Stein, Treasurer Vicki White, and former Board Chair Blake Nordin will now be clerk.
Superintendent Eric Pingrey reported the district is preparing for COVID-19 testing for staff. No exact date has been set for vaccines, but they possibly will be available in February.
The district also has received its annual American Indian Education Aid award of $88,000.
Pingrey also reported that construction of the Level IV facility continues at the former Ah-Gwah-Ching campus near Walker.
Principal reports focused on upcoming training in January as 80 percent of elementary students have chosen the full-time in-class learning model while 20 percent chose distance learning.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan said technology is available for any student who chooses to distance learn. Interested students should contact the elementary office.
Activities/Community Ed Director Travis Hensch congratulated seniors Emma Deegan and Dylan Johnson for receiving the “Triple A” award for students who excel in arts, academics and athletics. Hensch also offered congratulations to volleyball assistant coach Monica Voeller for receiving Section 5A Coach of the Year award.
Hensch noted that two spectators per student athlete will be allowed to watch high school sporting events.
In other business the Board:
Approved new hires including Courtney Holland and Rayne Stewart, both paraprofessional.
Approved First National Bank as the official depository.
Approved The Pilot-Independent as the official paper of record for the district.
Approved the monthly meeting on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Approved an increase in Board compensation of $15 per meeting: up to 3 hours, $125; 3-5 hours, $150; 5-8 hours, $200; and 8 hours or more, $250.
Approved committee assignments as follows: Nancy Freeman, PAWN Special Ed Co-op; Negotiations, Barb Sherman, Blake Nordin and Nancy Freeman; Vocational Co-op, Linda Arts; MSBA Legislative Representative, Vicki White; Community Ed Advisory Board, Lori Stein and Jarrod Mankie; Minnesota State High School League, Jarrod Mankie; Safety/Crisis Committee, Nancy Freeman; Local Indian Ed Council, Linda Arts; TDE, Lori Stein; Transportation, Blake Nordin; Fiscal/Audit, Lori Stein and Barb Sherman; and Policy, Barb Sherman.
Approved a resolution directing the Administration and Superintendent to consider the discontinuance of programs/positions to effectuate economies at WHA and reduce expenditures and, as a result of a reduction in enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions.
Heard that Ojibwe language instruction remains on Zoom for seventh and eighth grade students while students continue to meet Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
Accepted donations from the Women of Hope at Hope Lutheran Church as follows: $125 for kindergarten snacks, $125 for school food/milk program, and $125 for teacher supplies.
Approved committing $50,000 to Fund 11 for Setting IV costs.
Approved a lane change for Ben Offerman to BA + 10.
