The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA)School Board met March 13 to hear staff reports and approve the 2023-24 school year calendar.
“Spirit Week” was the last week in February. The Rotary Reading Challenge was celebrated and STEM activities were held.
An Advancement Via Determination update was presented. The focus was organizing students with folders and files as well as closing the achievement gap between students while preparing students for college in a more global society.
High Reliability School instruction system about teaching methods remains a focus at WHA. Dr. Phil Warrick of Marzano Resources recently visited the school to provide feedback for teachers and staff.
In other business the Board:
Approved changing administrative assistant position at UNLC from class B to class C status.
Approved hiring former school board member Barb Sherman to the Negotiation Committee.
Approved an amended calendar for 2023-24 school year.
Approved request for an overnight field trip to Youth Day at Mystic Lake Casino for the Minnesota Indian Education Conference.
Approved American Indian Parent Association Committee annual compliance review.
Approved resignations including Deb Mickelson, driver; Stephen Johnson, custodian.
Approved bills including the check register and pooled checking account.
Approved a donation from Lillian Aird to the Wolf Pack Pantry for $100.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.