BREAKFAST MENU
Dec. 4
Mini pancake bites or cereal
Dec. 5
Apple ring donut or cereal, yogurt
Dec. 6
Breakfast crescent or cereal, cheese stick
Dec. 9
Mini-strawberry bagel or cereal, yogurt
Dec. 10
Long John or cereal, cheese stick
Dec. 11
Breakfast choice, cereal
Dec. 12
French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty
Dec. 13
Banana bread or cereal, hardboiled egg
Dec. 16
Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt
Dec. 17
Mini-waffles or cereal
Dec. 18
Muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Dec. 19
Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt
Dec. 20
Stuffed crust breakfast pizza or cereal
Dec. 23-31
No School
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Dec. 4
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Dec. 5
Chili, corn bread, carrots, fruit, 9-12 alt: Big Daddy’s pepperoni pizza
Dec. 6
Orange chicken and rice, peas, half butter sandwich
Dec. 9
Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cookie
Dec. 10
BBQ pork on bun, french fries, broccoli, 9-12 alt: baked potato bar
Dec. 11
Italian dunkers, garlic bread stick, green beans, cake
Dec. 12
Rib patty on bun, tater tots, baked beans, 9-12 alt: Beef Philly cheese steak sub
Dec. 13
Spaghetti with meat sauce french bread, lettuce salad, peas
Dec. 16
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Dec. 17
Hot dog on bun, smile potatoes, broccoli slaw, Jell-O, 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita on tortilla shell
Dec. 18
Taco in a bag, lettuce and cheese, salsa, cheese cake
Dec. 19
Popcorn shrimp, baked potato, half sandwich, peas, 9-12 alt: Hamburger on bun and fries
Dec. 20
Chicken patty on bun, carrots and hummus, green beans
Dec. 23-31
No School
Fruit and milk served with all meals. Salad bar available for grades 5-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.