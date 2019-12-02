BREAKFAST MENU

Dec. 4

Mini pancake bites or cereal

Dec. 5

Apple ring donut or cereal, yogurt

Dec. 6

Breakfast crescent or cereal, cheese stick

Dec. 9

Mini-strawberry bagel or cereal, yogurt

Dec. 10

Long John or cereal, cheese stick

Dec. 11

Breakfast choice, cereal

Dec. 12

French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty

Dec. 13

Banana bread or cereal, hardboiled egg

Dec. 16

Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt

Dec. 17

Mini-waffles or cereal

Dec. 18

Muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Dec. 19

Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt

Dec. 20

Stuffed crust breakfast pizza or cereal

Dec. 23-31

No School

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Dec. 4

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

Dec. 5

Chili, corn bread, carrots, fruit, 9-12 alt: Big Daddy’s pepperoni pizza

Dec. 6

Orange chicken and rice, peas, half butter sandwich

Dec. 9

Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cookie

Dec. 10

BBQ pork on bun, french fries, broccoli, 9-12 alt: baked potato bar

Dec. 11

Italian dunkers, garlic bread stick, green beans, cake

Dec. 12

Rib patty on bun, tater tots, baked beans, 9-12 alt: Beef Philly cheese steak sub

Dec. 13

Spaghetti with meat sauce french bread, lettuce salad, peas

Dec. 16

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

Dec. 17

Hot dog on bun, smile potatoes, broccoli slaw, Jell-O, 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita on tortilla shell

Dec. 18

Taco in a bag, lettuce and cheese, salsa, cheese cake

Dec. 19

Popcorn shrimp, baked potato, half sandwich, peas, 9-12 alt: Hamburger on bun and fries

Dec. 20

Chicken patty on bun, carrots and hummus, green beans

Dec. 23-31

No School

Fruit and milk served with all meals. Salad bar available for grades 5-12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments