BREAKFAST MENU
Feb. 10
Cook’s choice
Feb. 11
Mini-Cinn’s or cereal
Feb. 12
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
Feb. 15
Apple frudel or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 16
Pancake on stick or cereal
Feb. 17
Apple donut or cereal, yogurt
Feb. 18
Breakfast pizza
Feb. 19
French toast sticks or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 22
Muffin or cereal, yogurt
Feb. 23
Long john or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 24
Egg and sausage tornado or cereal
Feb. 25
Cook’s choice
Feb. 26
Mini waffle or cereal
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Feb. 10
Corn dog, chips, celery and cucumbers
Feb. 11
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, dinner roll
Feb. 12
Chili pie, cheese, carrots and broccoli
Feb. 15
Pretzel and cheese, broccoli, mixed vegetables, cheesecake
Feb. 16
Chili, cornbread, cauliflower and celery
Feb. 17
Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, carrots
Feb. 18
Turkey gravy and mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Feb. 19
Cheese pizza, corn, fresh vegetables, pudding
Feb. 22
Beef stew, broccoli, biscuit
Feb. 23
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll
Feb. 24
Hot ham and cheese on bun, corn, carrots
Feb. 25
Italian dunkers, green beans, bread sticks
Feb. 26
Chicken quesadilla, broccoli and ranch dressing, salsa
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
