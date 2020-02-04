BREAKFAST MENU

Feb. 5

Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick

Feb. 6

Long  John or cereal, yogurt

Feb. 7

Pancake on a stick or cereal

Feb. 10

Donut or cereal, yogurt

Feb. 11

Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal

Feb. 12

Breakfast choice, cereal

Feb. 13

Biscuit and sausage or cereal

Feb. 14

Mini-pancakes or cereal, cheese stick

Feb. 17

No School

Feb. 18

Poptart or cereal, yogurt

Feb. 19

Muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Feb. 20

Breakfast boat or cereal

Feb. 21

Pancake or  cereal, egg patty

Feb. 24

Mini-waffles or cereal, cheese stick

Feb. 25

Mini-pancake bites or cereal

Feb. 26

Breakfast pizza or cereal

Feb. 27

Breakfast choice, cereal

Feb. 28

Stuffed hash browns or cereal

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Feb. 5

Chicken nuggets, fingerling potatoes, dinner roll, fresh vegetable

Feb. 6

Hot dog on bun, French fries, broccoli.  9-12 Alt: Pork loin and mashed potatoes and gravy

Feb. 7

Friday pizza, carrots, lettuce salad

Feb. 10

Mini-corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit

Feb. 11

BBQ pork on bun, steamed carrots, celery and cucumbers, fruit. 9-12 Alt: Sweet and sour chicken and rice

Feb. 12

Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, baked beans

Feb. 13

Hot ham and cheese, hash browns, tomatoes and cauliflower. 9-12 Alt: Egg roll and wild rice

Feb. 14

Chicken strips, sweet potato fries, broccoli and dip, cookie

Feb. 17

No School

Feb. 18

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, fresh bread, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Big Daddy’s pizza

Feb. 19

Italian dunkers, garlic bread stick, lettuce salad, carrots

Feb. 20

Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, peas. 9-12 Alt: Meatball sub

Feb. 21

Chicken fajita on tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa

Feb. 24

Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, spinach and romaine salad, corn, whole grain treat

Feb. 25

Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Taco salad

Feb. 26

Turkey gravy on mashed potatoes, dinner roll, corn, broccoli

Feb. 27

Fish sticks, coleslaw, half sandwich, mixed vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Chicken taquito

Feb. 28

Cheesy spaghetti, fresh bread, lettuce salad, green beans

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

