BREAKFAST MENU
Feb. 5
Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 6
Long John or cereal, yogurt
Feb. 7
Pancake on a stick or cereal
Feb. 10
Donut or cereal, yogurt
Feb. 11
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
Feb. 12
Breakfast choice, cereal
Feb. 13
Biscuit and sausage or cereal
Feb. 14
Mini-pancakes or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 17
No School
Feb. 18
Poptart or cereal, yogurt
Feb. 19
Muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 20
Breakfast boat or cereal
Feb. 21
Pancake or cereal, egg patty
Feb. 24
Mini-waffles or cereal, cheese stick
Feb. 25
Mini-pancake bites or cereal
Feb. 26
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Feb. 27
Breakfast choice, cereal
Feb. 28
Stuffed hash browns or cereal
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Feb. 5
Chicken nuggets, fingerling potatoes, dinner roll, fresh vegetable
Feb. 6
Hot dog on bun, French fries, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: Pork loin and mashed potatoes and gravy
Feb. 7
Friday pizza, carrots, lettuce salad
Feb. 10
Mini-corn dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit
Feb. 11
BBQ pork on bun, steamed carrots, celery and cucumbers, fruit. 9-12 Alt: Sweet and sour chicken and rice
Feb. 12
Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, baked beans
Feb. 13
Hot ham and cheese, hash browns, tomatoes and cauliflower. 9-12 Alt: Egg roll and wild rice
Feb. 14
Chicken strips, sweet potato fries, broccoli and dip, cookie
Feb. 17
No School
Feb. 18
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, fresh bread, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Big Daddy’s pizza
Feb. 19
Italian dunkers, garlic bread stick, lettuce salad, carrots
Feb. 20
Beef stroganoff, dinner roll, peas. 9-12 Alt: Meatball sub
Feb. 21
Chicken fajita on tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa
Feb. 24
Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, spinach and romaine salad, corn, whole grain treat
Feb. 25
Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Taco salad
Feb. 26
Turkey gravy on mashed potatoes, dinner roll, corn, broccoli
Feb. 27
Fish sticks, coleslaw, half sandwich, mixed vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Chicken taquito
Feb. 28
Cheesy spaghetti, fresh bread, lettuce salad, green beans
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
