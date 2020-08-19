The headline on the front page of Aug. 12 Pilot detailing Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School’s return to school was misleading, as both the administration and school board have created multiple options to meet the needs of families and students.
In a conversation with Superintendent Eric Pingrey, decisions have been made and options are vetted and thoroughly planned out based on models determined by countywide COVID-19 numbers, not local schools.
WHA has already created a virtual online secondary school. All of this information is on the website at www.wha.k12.mn.us
“As schools across the state are worried sick about losing enrollment that equates to losing funding which equates to cuts in staffing and programs, we are passionate about ensuring multiple options are available to meet the needs of our families and students,” Pingrey said.
