BREAKFAST MENU

March 2

Mini-Danish or cereal, yogurt

March 3

Banana bread or cereal

March 4

Mini strawberry bagel or cereal, cheese stick

March 5

French toast sticks or cereal, egg omelet

March 6

Dutch waffle or cereal, cheese stick

March 9

Nutrigrain bar or cereal, yogurt

March 10

Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal

March 11

Breakfast choice, cereal

March 12

Mini-pancakes or cereal

March 13

No School

In-service for staff

March 16

Doughnut or cereal, cheese stick

March 17

Breakfast patty or cereal

March 18

Breakfast boat or cereal

March 19

Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt

March 20

French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty

March 23-27

Spring Break

March 30

Poptart or cereal, yogurt

March 31

Breakfast pizza or cereal

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

March 2

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

March 3

Corn dog, French fries, baked beans. 9-12 Alt: BBQ ribs and dinner roll

March 4

Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli and dip

March 5

Burrito and salsa, celery and cucumbers, cookie. 9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun and fries

March 6

Cheese pizza, green beans, carrots, pudding

March 9

Pepperoni bosco, marinara sauce, lettuce salad, steamed carrots

March 10

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato salad. 9-12 Alt: teriyaki chicken and garden rice

March 11

Soft shell taco, salsa, lettuce and cheese, whole grain treat

March 12

French toast sticks, egg patty, broccoli and cucumbers. 9-12 Alt: Pepperoni pizzas

March 13

No School

In-service for staff

March 16

Italian dunker, garlic bread sticks, broccoli, lettuce salad

March 17

Potato wedge nacho, corn, half sandwich, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Chicken strips

March 18

Hamburger on bun, baked beans, French fries

March 19

Sloppy Joe on bun, chips, carrots and dip. 9-12 Alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub

March 20

French bread pizza, celery and cauliflower, green beans

March 23-27

Spring Break

March 30

Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll

March 31

Chicken and noodles, half sandwich, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: Red curry chicken and fries

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments