BREAKFAST MENU
March 2
Mini-Danish or cereal, yogurt
March 3
Banana bread or cereal
March 4
Mini strawberry bagel or cereal, cheese stick
March 5
French toast sticks or cereal, egg omelet
March 6
Dutch waffle or cereal, cheese stick
March 9
Nutrigrain bar or cereal, yogurt
March 10
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
March 11
Breakfast choice, cereal
March 12
Mini-pancakes or cereal
March 13
No School
In-service for staff
March 16
Doughnut or cereal, cheese stick
March 17
Breakfast patty or cereal
March 18
Breakfast boat or cereal
March 19
Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt
March 20
French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty
March 23-27
Spring Break
March 30
Poptart or cereal, yogurt
March 31
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
March 2
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
March 3
Corn dog, French fries, baked beans. 9-12 Alt: BBQ ribs and dinner roll
March 4
Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli and dip
March 5
Burrito and salsa, celery and cucumbers, cookie. 9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun and fries
March 6
Cheese pizza, green beans, carrots, pudding
March 9
Pepperoni bosco, marinara sauce, lettuce salad, steamed carrots
March 10
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato salad. 9-12 Alt: teriyaki chicken and garden rice
March 11
Soft shell taco, salsa, lettuce and cheese, whole grain treat
March 12
French toast sticks, egg patty, broccoli and cucumbers. 9-12 Alt: Pepperoni pizzas
March 13
No School
In-service for staff
March 16
Italian dunker, garlic bread sticks, broccoli, lettuce salad
March 17
Potato wedge nacho, corn, half sandwich, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Chicken strips
March 18
Hamburger on bun, baked beans, French fries
March 19
Sloppy Joe on bun, chips, carrots and dip. 9-12 Alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub
March 20
French bread pizza, celery and cauliflower, green beans
March 23-27
Spring Break
March 30
Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll
March 31
Chicken and noodles, half sandwich, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: Red curry chicken and fries
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
