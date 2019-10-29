BREAKFAST MENU

Nov. 1

Banana bread or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 4

In-Service Day

No School

Nov. 5

New breakfast pizza or cereal

Nov. 6

Muffin or cereal, yogurt

Nov. 7

Pancake or cereal, egg patty

Nov. 8

Apple frudel or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 11

Mini-Danish or cereal, yogurt

Nov. 12

Mini-waffles or cereal

Nov. 13

Breakfast choice or cereal

Nov. 14

Egg and cheese sandwich

Nov. 15

Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt

Nov. 18

Poptart or cereal, yogurt

Nov. 19

Pancake on stick or cereal

Nov. 20

Mini-pancakes or cereal

Nov. 21

Waffle or cereal, hard-boiled egg

Nov. 22

Breakfast boat or cereal

Nov. 25

Breakfast pizza or cereal

Nov. 26

Breakfast choice, cereal

Nov. 27

French toast sticks or cereal, cheese sticks

Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 29

No School

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Nov. 1

Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, corn, dinner roll

Nov. 4

In-Service Day

No School

Nov. 5

Chicken and noodles, fresh bread, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: Red curry popcorn chicken and rice

Nov. 6

Pizza casserole, garlic bread, green beans, yam sticks

Nov. 7

BBQ Rib patty on bun, hash browns, carrots. 9-12 Alt: chicken nuggets and fries

Nov. 8

Taco salad, cheese, salsa, cookie

Nov. 11

Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, broccoli

Nov. 12

Lasagna roll-up, French bread, steamed carrots, celery and cucumbers. 9-12 Alt: French bread pizza

Nov. 13

Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, carrot cake

Nov. 14

Hot dog on bun, French fries, baked beans  9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun

Nov. 15

Tater tot hot dish, fresh bread, green beans, carrots

Nov. 18

Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, corn, pudding

Nov. 19

Hamburger hotdish, dinner roll, green beans, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Egg roll and rice

Nov. 20

Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, crackers

Nov. 21

Potato wedge nacho, peas, half sandwich. 9-12 Alt: Tacos with fixings

Nov. 22

Hamburger on bun, baked beans, carrots, Jell-O

Nov. 25

Turkey and gravy on mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

Nov. 26

Pancakes and egg, hash browns, mixed vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Meatball sub

Nov. 27

Pepperoni bosco, marinara sauce, carrots and dip, cheesecake

Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 29

No School

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

