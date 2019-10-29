BREAKFAST MENU
Nov. 1
Banana bread or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 4
In-Service Day
No School
Nov. 5
New breakfast pizza or cereal
Nov. 6
Muffin or cereal, yogurt
Nov. 7
Pancake or cereal, egg patty
Nov. 8
Apple frudel or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 11
Mini-Danish or cereal, yogurt
Nov. 12
Mini-waffles or cereal
Nov. 13
Breakfast choice or cereal
Nov. 14
Egg and cheese sandwich
Nov. 15
Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt
Nov. 18
Poptart or cereal, yogurt
Nov. 19
Pancake on stick or cereal
Nov. 20
Mini-pancakes or cereal
Nov. 21
Waffle or cereal, hard-boiled egg
Nov. 22
Breakfast boat or cereal
Nov. 25
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Nov. 26
Breakfast choice, cereal
Nov. 27
French toast sticks or cereal, cheese sticks
Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nov. 29
No School
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Nov. 1
Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Nov. 4
In-Service Day
No School
Nov. 5
Chicken and noodles, fresh bread, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: Red curry popcorn chicken and rice
Nov. 6
Pizza casserole, garlic bread, green beans, yam sticks
Nov. 7
BBQ Rib patty on bun, hash browns, carrots. 9-12 Alt: chicken nuggets and fries
Nov. 8
Taco salad, cheese, salsa, cookie
Nov. 11
Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, broccoli
Nov. 12
Lasagna roll-up, French bread, steamed carrots, celery and cucumbers. 9-12 Alt: French bread pizza
Nov. 13
Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, carrot cake
Nov. 14
Hot dog on bun, French fries, baked beans 9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun
Nov. 15
Tater tot hot dish, fresh bread, green beans, carrots
Nov. 18
Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, corn, pudding
Nov. 19
Hamburger hotdish, dinner roll, green beans, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Egg roll and rice
Nov. 20
Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, crackers
Nov. 21
Potato wedge nacho, peas, half sandwich. 9-12 Alt: Tacos with fixings
Nov. 22
Hamburger on bun, baked beans, carrots, Jell-O
Nov. 25
Turkey and gravy on mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Nov. 26
Pancakes and egg, hash browns, mixed vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Meatball sub
Nov. 27
Pepperoni bosco, marinara sauce, carrots and dip, cheesecake
Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nov. 29
No School
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
