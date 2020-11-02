BREAKFAST MENU

Nov. 4

Muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 5

Donut or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 6

Sausage and egg tornado or cereal

Nov. 9

Banana bread or cereal

Nov. 10

Long John or cereal, Go-gurt

Nov. 11

Cook’s choice or cereal

Nov. 12

Mini Cinns or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 13

Breakfast boat or cereal

Nov. 16

Mini-muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 17

Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal

Nov. 18

Blueberry muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Nov. 19

Mini-pancakes or cereal

Nov. 20

Breakfast bites or cereal

Nov. 23

Nutri-grain bar or cereal, yogurt

Nov. 24

Cook’s choice or cereal

Nov. 25

Breakfast pizza or cereal

Nov. 26-27

Happy Thanksgiving!

No School

Nov. 30

Poptart or cereal, yogurt

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Nov. 4

Pizza casserole, fresh bread, green beans

Nov. 5

Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, cucumbers and dip

Nov. 6

Sloppy Joe/bun, French fries, carrots and celery

Nov. 9

French bread pizza, marinara sauce, green beans

Nov. 10

Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots

Nov. 11

Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa

Nov. 12

Biscuit and egg, cheese slice, hash browns, broccoli

Nov. 13

Hamburger/bun, baked beans, French fries

Nov. 16

Mexican food, fresh vegetables, corn, fruit

Nov. 17

Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots

Nov. 18

Chicken patty/bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli

Nov. 19

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, steamed vegetables

Nov. 20

Pizza, corn, carrots, pudding

Nov. 23

Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn

Nov. 24

Hot dog/bun, French fries, carrots/broccoli and dip

Nov. 25

Soft shell taco, lettuce and cheese, salsa, refried beans

Nov. 26-27

Happy Thanksgiving!

No School

Nov. 30

Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, carrots and ranch dressing

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

