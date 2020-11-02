BREAKFAST MENU
Nov. 4
Muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 5
Donut or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 6
Sausage and egg tornado or cereal
Nov. 9
Banana bread or cereal
Nov. 10
Long John or cereal, Go-gurt
Nov. 11
Cook’s choice or cereal
Nov. 12
Mini Cinns or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 13
Breakfast boat or cereal
Nov. 16
Mini-muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 17
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
Nov. 18
Blueberry muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Nov. 19
Mini-pancakes or cereal
Nov. 20
Breakfast bites or cereal
Nov. 23
Nutri-grain bar or cereal, yogurt
Nov. 24
Cook’s choice or cereal
Nov. 25
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Nov. 26-27
Happy Thanksgiving!
No School
Nov. 30
Poptart or cereal, yogurt
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Nov. 4
Pizza casserole, fresh bread, green beans
Nov. 5
Chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, cucumbers and dip
Nov. 6
Sloppy Joe/bun, French fries, carrots and celery
Nov. 9
French bread pizza, marinara sauce, green beans
Nov. 10
Chili, cinnamon roll, carrots
Nov. 11
Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa
Nov. 12
Biscuit and egg, cheese slice, hash browns, broccoli
Nov. 13
Hamburger/bun, baked beans, French fries
Nov. 16
Mexican food, fresh vegetables, corn, fruit
Nov. 17
Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots
Nov. 18
Chicken patty/bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli
Nov. 19
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, steamed vegetables
Nov. 20
Pizza, corn, carrots, pudding
Nov. 23
Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn
Nov. 24
Hot dog/bun, French fries, carrots/broccoli and dip
Nov. 25
Soft shell taco, lettuce and cheese, salsa, refried beans
Nov. 26-27
Happy Thanksgiving!
No School
Nov. 30
Cheese bosco, marinara sauce, carrots and ranch dressing
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
