BREAKFAST MENU
Oct. 1
French toast sticks or cereal, hard boiled egg,
Oct. 2
Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick
Oct. 3
Muffin or cereal, yogurt
Oct. 4
Biscuit and egg or cereal
Oct. 7
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Oct. 8
Banana bread or cereal
Oct. 9
Mini-waffle or cereal
Oct. 10
Mini Long John or cereal, yogurt
Oct. 11
Breakfast choice or cereal
Oct. 14
Strawberry mini-bagel or cereal
Oct. 15
Mini-pancake or cereal
Oct. 16
Breakfast boat or cereal
Oct. 17
MEA - No School
Oct. 18
MEA - No School
Oct. 21
Poptart or cereal, yogurt
Oct. 22
Breakfast choice or cereal
Oct. 23
Pumpkin bread or cereal
Oct. 24
Breakfast crescent or cereal, cheese stick
Oct. 25
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
Oct. 28
Nutri Grain Bar or cereal, yogurt
Oct. 29
Pancake on stick or cereal
Oct. 30
French toast swirl or cereal, sausage
Oct. 31
Mini-Cinns or cereal, cheese stick
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Oct. 1
Popcorn shrimp, baked potatoes, half sandwich, celery sticks and tomatoes. 9-12 alt: pepperoni bosco
Oct. 2
Hamburger on bun, French fries, broccoli
Oct. 3
Chicketti, sweet peas, fresh bread. 9-12 alt: Mandarin orange chicken and rice
Oct. 4
Soft shell taco, salsa, refried beans, lettuce and cheese
Oct. 7
Kicking chicken sandwich, awesome carrots, green beans
Oct. 8
Wolf pack bosco, howling marinara sauce, lettuce salad, mixed vegetables. 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese
Oct. 9
Corn dog, French fries, baked beans, WG treat
Oct. 10
Zippy chili pie, cheese, mixed veggies, cake. 9-12 alt: Beef Philly cheese steak sub
Oct. 11
Pumped up pepperoni pizza, broccoli, steamed carrots
Oct. 14
Tangerine chicken, wild and brown rice, broccoli and carrots, bread stick
Oct. 15
Cheeseburger meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese
Oct. 16
Corn dog, French fries, baked beans, WG treat
Oct. 17
MEA - No School
Oct. 18
MEA - No School
Oct. 21
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, half sandwich, corn
Oct. 22
Chili, cinnamon roll, sweet carrots. 9-12 alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub
Oct. 23
Sloppy Joe on bun, chips potato salad, baked beans
Oct. 24
Mac and cheese, green beans, broccoli and dip, fruit, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Big Daddy’s Four-Meat Pizza
Oct. 25
Chicken quesadilla, lettuce and cheese, fresh vegetables, cake
Oct. 28
Lasagna, French bread, green beans, baby carrots
Oct. 29
Fish sticks, au gratin potatoes, broccoli slaw, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Sweet and sour chicken and wild rice
Oct. 30
Italian dunker, garlic bread stick, peas and carrots, fresh vegetables
Oct. 31
Mini corn dogs, smile potatoes, baked beans, cookie. 9-12 alt: chips and cheese
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
