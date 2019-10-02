BREAKFAST MENU

Oct. 1

French toast sticks or cereal, hard boiled egg,

Oct. 2

Cinnamon roll or cereal, cheese stick

Oct. 3

Muffin or cereal, yogurt

Oct. 4

Biscuit and egg or cereal

Oct. 7

Breakfast pizza or cereal

Oct. 8

Banana bread or cereal

Oct. 9

Mini-waffle or cereal

Oct. 10

Mini Long John or cereal, yogurt

Oct. 11

Breakfast choice or cereal

Oct. 14

Strawberry mini-bagel or cereal

Oct. 15

Mini-pancake or cereal

Oct. 16

Breakfast boat or cereal

Oct. 17

MEA - No School

Oct. 18

MEA - No School

Oct. 21

Poptart or cereal, yogurt

Oct. 22

Breakfast choice or cereal

Oct. 23

Pumpkin bread or cereal

Oct. 24

Breakfast crescent or cereal, cheese stick

Oct. 25

Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal

Oct. 28

Nutri Grain Bar or cereal, yogurt

Oct. 29

Pancake on stick or cereal

Oct. 30

French toast swirl or cereal, sausage

Oct. 31

Mini-Cinns or cereal, cheese stick

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Oct. 1

Popcorn shrimp, baked potatoes, half sandwich, celery sticks and tomatoes. 9-12 alt: pepperoni bosco

Oct. 2

Hamburger on bun, French fries, broccoli

Oct. 3

Chicketti, sweet peas, fresh bread. 9-12 alt: Mandarin orange chicken and rice

Oct. 4

Soft shell taco, salsa, refried beans, lettuce and cheese

Oct. 7

Kicking chicken sandwich, awesome carrots, green beans

Oct. 8

Wolf pack bosco, howling marinara sauce, lettuce salad, mixed vegetables. 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese

Oct. 9

Corn dog, French fries, baked beans, WG treat

Oct. 10

Zippy chili pie, cheese, mixed veggies, cake. 9-12 alt: Beef Philly cheese steak sub

Oct. 11

Pumped up pepperoni pizza, broccoli, steamed carrots

Oct. 14

Tangerine chicken, wild and brown rice, broccoli and carrots, bread stick

Oct. 15

Cheeseburger meatloaf, mashed potatoes, corn, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese

Oct. 16

Corn dog, French fries, baked beans, WG treat

Oct. 17

MEA - No School

Oct. 18

MEA - No School

Oct. 21

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, half sandwich, corn

Oct. 22

Chili, cinnamon roll, sweet carrots. 9-12 alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub

Oct. 23

Sloppy Joe on bun, chips potato salad, baked beans

Oct. 24

Mac and cheese, green beans, broccoli and dip, fruit, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Big Daddy’s Four-Meat Pizza

Oct. 25

Chicken quesadilla, lettuce and cheese, fresh vegetables, cake

Oct. 28

Lasagna, French bread, green beans, baby carrots

Oct. 29

Fish sticks, au gratin potatoes, broccoli slaw, half sandwich. 9-12 alt: Sweet and sour chicken and wild rice

Oct. 30

Italian dunker, garlic bread stick, peas and carrots, fresh vegetables

Oct. 31

Mini corn dogs, smile potatoes, baked beans, cookie. 9-12 alt: chips and cheese

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

