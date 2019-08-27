BREAKFAST MENU
Sept. 2
Labor Day
Sept. 3
Breakfast pizza or cereal
Sept. 4
Cinnamon roll or cereal
Sept. 5
Banana bread or cereal
Sept. 6
Mini pancakes or cereal
Sept. 9
Nutri Grain Bar or cereal, yogurt
Sept. 10
Blueberry muffin or cereal, cheese stick
Sept. 11
French toast sticks or cereal, egg patty
Sept. 12
Breakfast bites or cereal
Sept. 13
Long John or cereal, cheese stick
Sept. 16
Breakfast boat or cereal
Sept. 17
Minni Cinns or cereal, cheese stick
Sept. 18
Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt
Sept. 19
French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty
Sept. 20
Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal
Sept. 23
Mini waffles or cereal
Sept. 24
Pancake on a stick or cereal
Sept. 25
Breakfast choice or cereal
Sept. 26
Mini strawberry bagel or cereal, cheese stick
Sept. 27
Pancake or cereal, hard boiled egg
Sept. 30
Mini Danish or cereal, yogurt
Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.
LUNCH MENU
Sept. 2
Labor Day
Sept. 3
Hamburger on bun, French fries, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Cheese bosco and marinara
Sept. 4
Spaghetti with meat sauce, fresh bread, green beans, carrots
Sept. 5
Corn dog, baked beans, French fries, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: taco in a bag
Sept. 6
Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, cookie
Sept. 9
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll
Sept. 10
Burrito, salsa, lettuce and cheese, best carrots. 9-12 Alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub
Sept. 11
Pepperoni pizza, wonderful peas, fresh vegetables, apple crisp
Sept. 12
Hot dog on bun, French fries, baked beans, fruit. 9-12 Alt: French bread pizza
Sept. 13
Chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, carrots and broccoli with dip, half sandwich
Sept. 16
Tater tot hotdish, fresh bread, green beans, cherry tomatoes
Sept. 17
BBQ pork on bun, hash browns, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Big Daddy’s pizza
Sept. 18
Pepperoni Bosco, marinara sauce, lettuce salad, super carrots
Sept. 19
Hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli, au gratin potatoes. 9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun
Sept. 20
Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, corn, Rice Krispie Treat.
Sept. 23
Taco with hard shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, bar
Sept. 24
Chicken and noodles, half sandwich, broccoli and dip. 9-12 Alt: Baked potato bar
Sept. 25
Italian dunkers, garlic bread sticks, sweet peas, baby carrots
Sept. 26
BBQ rib patty on bun, Tri-Taters, baked beans. 9-12 Alt: meatball sub
Sept. 27
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fresh vegetables
Sept. 30
Pizza casserole, garlic toast, green beans, fresh carrots
Fruit and milk served with all meals.
