BREAKFAST MENU

Sept. 2

Labor Day

Sept. 3

Breakfast pizza  or cereal

Sept. 4

Cinnamon roll or cereal

Sept. 5

Banana bread or cereal

Sept. 6

Mini pancakes or cereal

Sept. 9

Nutri Grain Bar or cereal, yogurt

Sept. 10

Blueberry muffin or cereal, cheese stick

Sept. 11

French toast sticks or cereal, egg patty

Sept. 12

Breakfast  bites or cereal

Sept. 13

Long John or cereal, cheese stick

Sept. 16

Breakfast boat or cereal

Sept. 17

Minni Cinns or cereal, cheese stick

Sept. 18

Apple frudel or cereal, yogurt

Sept. 19

French toast swirl or cereal, egg patty

Sept. 20

Egg and cheese sandwich or cereal

Sept. 23

Mini waffles or cereal

Sept. 24

Pancake on a stick or cereal

Sept. 25

Breakfast choice or cereal

Sept. 26

Mini strawberry bagel or cereal, cheese stick

Sept. 27

Pancake or cereal, hard boiled egg

Sept. 30

Mini Danish or cereal, yogurt

Fruit, juice and milk served with all meals.

LUNCH MENU

Sept. 2

Labor Day

Sept. 3

Hamburger on bun, French fries, carrots. 9-12 Alt: Cheese bosco and marinara

Sept. 4

Spaghetti with meat sauce, fresh bread, green beans, carrots

Sept. 5

Corn dog, baked beans, French fries, broccoli. 9-12 Alt: taco in a bag

Sept. 6

Chicken fajita, tortilla shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, cookie

Sept. 9

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll

Sept. 10

Burrito, salsa, lettuce and cheese, best carrots. 9-12 Alt: Chicken bacon ranch sub

Sept. 11

Pepperoni pizza, wonderful peas, fresh vegetables, apple crisp

Sept. 12

Hot dog on bun, French fries, baked beans, fruit. 9-12 Alt: French bread pizza

Sept. 13

Chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, carrots and broccoli with dip, half sandwich

Sept. 16

Tater tot hotdish, fresh bread, green beans, cherry tomatoes

Sept. 17

BBQ pork on bun, hash browns, fresh vegetables. 9-12 Alt: Big Daddy’s pizza

Sept. 18

Pepperoni Bosco, marinara sauce, lettuce salad, super carrots

Sept. 19

Hot ham and cheese on bun, broccoli, au gratin potatoes. 9-12 Alt: Hamburger on bun

Sept. 20

Sloppy Joe on bun, French fries, corn, Rice Krispie Treat.

Sept. 23

Taco with hard shell, lettuce and cheese, salsa, bar

Sept. 24

Chicken and noodles, half sandwich, broccoli and dip. 9-12 Alt: Baked potato bar

Sept. 25

Italian dunkers, garlic bread sticks, sweet peas, baby carrots

Sept. 26

BBQ rib patty on bun, Tri-Taters, baked beans. 9-12 Alt: meatball sub

Sept. 27

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fresh vegetables

Sept. 30

Pizza casserole, garlic toast, green beans, fresh carrots

Fruit and milk served with all meals.

