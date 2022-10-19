The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Oct. 10 to set the candidate forum regarding the open school board seats and hear staff reports.
Superintendent Brian Dietz reported that a candidate forum will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium for anyone who wants to hear from the six school board candidates. Four school board seats are up for election; no incumbents are running for re-election.
Pk-5 Principal Jill McGowan reported the strategic planning committee met Sept. 19-20 at Northern Lights with community members from local businesses, service clubs, and local government to work on a blueprint for success that will guide WHA through the next few years. Dr. Sheri Wilkins facilitated the meetings to help highlight core principles for the school district through consensus.
High School Principal Tom Cooper reported there is a new school entry procedure where visitors will have to check in with the Attendance Secretary Megan Yeats upon entering the building. Yeats will help connect visitors with a guide to get them to where they are going at the school.
The STRIVE program is helping 10 seniors through the mentoring program by pairing them with a community member to mentor them during the school year to help transition and prepare for life after WHA.
The High Reliability Schools (HRS) report highlighted progress including a testing period to measure academic progress in reading and math that will be reported to parents. Instructional practices are being monitored across WHA. Instructional coaches met with new teaching staff to answer questions. Training with The New Art and Science of Teaching will begin soon. Topics include direct instruction, practice and deepening lessons and proficiency scales.
In other business the Board:
Heard that Driver’s Ed courses and swimming classes are set to begin. Volunteers are always welcome to teach community education classes or help coach a youth sports team.
Heard that American Indian Parent Association Committee meets the third wednesday of each month alternating locations between Onigum community center and the WHA campus.
Heard that the Up North Learning Center staff recently trained to implement a performance tracking system to collect behavioral data on students. The data ties into classroom lessons including self-regulation, interaction and accepting directions.
