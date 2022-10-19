The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board met Oct. 10 to set the candidate forum regarding the open school board seats and hear staff reports.

Superintendent Brian Dietz reported that a candidate forum will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium for anyone who wants to hear from the six school board candidates. Four school board seats are up for election; no incumbents are running for re-election. 

