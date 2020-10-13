In an effort to create equity within their school district, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has initiated a technology initiative to support those who are in need.
WHA is currently finishing up Phase 1 of their technology initiative to ensure students have the technology and connectivity they need during this pandemic. With the governor allowing parents to choose distance learning, administration and the school board felt it is important to provide the tools necessary for all students to be successful.
Phase 1 was to identify and distribute hot spots and devices to families who have chosen distance learning. Phase 2 is to identify and distribute hot spots and devices to other WHA families who are without connectivity in preparation for hybrid or distance learning.
Surveys have been sent out and information is being gathered. WHA has just received their shipments of iPads for the lower elementary and is still waiting on the remaining chromebooks that are backordered. If you have a student in WHA and are in need of internet connectivity but have not filled out a survey, contact your child’s teacher in the elementary or call the office and ask for the high school.
