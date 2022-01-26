Allyson Sea and Carson Strosahl, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School seniors, have been selected to represent School District 113 in the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award program.
Sea is the daughter of Dave Sea and Bonnie Sea, while Strosahl is the son of Darrin and Wendy Strosahl.
The Region 8A Triple A Banquet will be held Feb. 2 in Mahnomen, where Sea and Strosahl will be recognized for their achievements along with every other Region 8A recipient.
The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Established in 1988, the award recognizes high school seniors from across the state for their achievements in the classroom, the arts/activities and athletics. To qualify for the award, students must have a 3.0 or better grade-point average and participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic and arts/activities program. League member schools are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for the award.
Triple ‘A’ Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. The statewide award winners — a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools — will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
