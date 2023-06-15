A Honor Roll

Grade 6: Wyatt Boozier, Elaina Dascalos, Brian Dixon, Josie Holly, Bria Huewe, Isabella Jacobson, Isaias Jimenez McMurrin, Trevor Kuechle, Meredith McCarthy, Elise Page, Ariana Stewart, Sydney Tabaka, Savannah Westphal, Chase Whitney, Evelyn Wood, Jaxon Young.

