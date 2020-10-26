The WHA Spanish Club Fruit Sale runs through Nov. 4.

• California naval oranges (88 per case), full case, $38; half case, $19.

• Texas fancy red grapefruit (40 per case), full case, $38; half case, $19.

• Mixed fruit (44 oranges and 20 grapefruit), full case $38.

Fruit can be purchased from any Spanish student or contact Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224, or patty knight@whaschools.org.

Delivery date is Dec. 1 with drive up curbside delivery after school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments