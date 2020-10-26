The WHA Spanish Club Fruit Sale runs through Nov. 4.
• California naval oranges (88 per case), full case, $38; half case, $19.
• Texas fancy red grapefruit (40 per case), full case, $38; half case, $19.
• Mixed fruit (44 oranges and 20 grapefruit), full case $38.
Fruit can be purchased from any Spanish student or contact Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224, or patty knight@whaschools.org.
Delivery date is Dec. 1 with drive up curbside delivery after school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.