Last Thursday, five state qualifiers and two alternates traveled down to Apple Valley to attend the MSHSL State Speech Tournament.
The State Speech Tournament, which took place over two days, was held Friday and Saturday at Eastview High School. The class AA state qualifiers competed Friday and the class A qualifiers competed Saturday.
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Speech Team traveled down a day early to observe the double “A” competition, and on Saturday the five Walker speakers who advanced from sections competed for a state medal. Of the five WHA speakers who entered the competition, two advanced into the final round of their category and earned a state medal.
Julia Schock competed in the category of Dramatic Interpretation and advanced into the final round. She placed eighth overall, earning her first state speech medal. This is Schock’s second year competing in speech and her first state appearance. She began as a freshman in the category of Poetry and switched to Drama this year as a junior.
Even though this year was Julia’s first year in the category, this is not her first experience with dramatic interpretation. In the WHA Drama Department’s fall production of “These Shining Lives,” she played the lead role of Katherine Donahue. As a junior, Schock still has another season of competitive speech on the WHA team.
Lily Burns competed in the category of Humorous Interpretation. She advanced into the final round and placed fifth, earning her first state medal.
Burns has competed in the category of humor since seventh-grade, however, this year she also competed in the category of Prose. She experienced a lot of success, including earning a second-place medal at the Perham Speech Tournament. Burns has also participated in WHA Drama Department productions, including “Charlie Brown Christmas” and “These Shining Lives.” As a sophomore, Burns has several more years of successful speech ahead of her.
The speakers who attended the State Tournament but did not advance into the final round were Reagan Tabaka in the category of Informative, Katelyn DeLost in Creative and Lily Pedersen in Humor.
In the Class A Team sweepstakes, Melrose placed first overall, with Mounds Park Academy and Hawley placing second and third respectively.
While the team experienced a lot of success this year, we will also be experiencing a loss. Head Coach Stewart Wilson is retiring from his position at the middle school, as well as his position as head of the team. Wilson joined the Walker-Hackensack Speech Team as a speaker in 1978 and competed until 1983. He earned a third-place state medal in Prose with a cutting from “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Wilson began coaching at Laporte in 1985 and joined the Walker team as a coach in 1995.
When asked about his time on the team, Wilson said, “Speech has been an integral part of my life. From my time as an eighth-grade speaker, to a young coach at Laporte during college and presently a staff member at WHA. This activity means the world to me. To see young people use their voice in so many ways is heartening and to see other coaches nurturing those young souls is encouraging and so much appreciated. As a coach you develop a collegial relationship with the students. I treasure the organic process of watching students learn and thrive through their competitive speech and in their lives after high school.”
Even though this will be Wilson’s last year in the building, he will still participate in coaching and plans to return to help run the Chuck Beckman Memorial Tournament. In many ways, he has been the lifeblood of the WHA Speech Team. He has carried the team through many trying years, including shrinking class sizes and a year of virtual competition during a pandemic.
Despite this, he has led the team to state appearances every year. He has coached 52 state medalist — 10 of which were state champions. His presence will be missed by speakers and coaches alike. Stewart, thank you for your years of dedication to this team. You have been the foundation of success for so many speakers, and that will not be forgotten. We wish you luck on your new adventure!
