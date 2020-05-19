The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board held a virtual meeting May 11 to hear discussion of policy updates, contract renewals and staff reports, to name a few of the items on the agenda.
Grade 6-12 Principal Ryan Jensen and PK-5 Principal Jill McGowan’s reports were highlighted by student and staff awards from Sourcewell at its virtual Educators of Excellence banquet held April 29 online.
Principal Jensen reported Jayda Dickson and Jonathan Schultz received Sourcewell’s Students of Character award. These two exemplary students participate in extracurriculars such as yearbook, speech and student council as well as displaying perseverance and resolve on a personal level. They both work very hard and both deserve the accolade.
Last week was staff appreciation week where everyone recognized the struggles and new challenges that are being dealt with by the entire staff such as creating an entire online school system, a child care center and a meals on wheels program from scratch to accommodate students and parents.
Community Ed-Athletic Director Travis Hensch reported baseball, track and softball will continue in the spring of 2021 with minimal changes. Hensch also noted community education classes have been cancelled for May. Virtual classes are being offered for gardening, stump removal and other DIY projects. He also noted that plots for the community garden can be secured through the Community Ed Office.
Hensch said his office is looking for volunteers to participate in the Advisory Council. More information is available through Community Ed.
In other business the Board
Approved contract renewals with probationary teachers Laura Baum-Parr, Kellie Morehourse and Kate Reigh.
Approved a contract for concrete work to repair damage by the high school and community ed entrances and a damaged sidewalk by the elementary.
Approved 2019-2021 teachers’ contracts.
Approved a resolution of nonrenewal of a probationary teacher’s contract.
Approved an amended 2019-2020 school calendar reflecting May 22 as the last day of school.
Approved summer leave list of teachers
Approved second reading of policy updates including student dress and appearance, enrollment of nonresident students, school activities, student promotion, retention and program design, student medication, internet use and safety, violence prevention, immunization requirements, use of peace officers and crisis teams to remove students, and unpaid meal charges.
Approved first reading of policy updates including curriculum and instructional goals, school calendar/day, curriculum development, instructional curriculum, home schooling, graduation requirements, school district testing plan and procedures, testing accommodations and exemptions section 504 plans, system accountability, assessment of student achievement, staff development for standards, credit for learning, mandatory summer school and online learning options instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.