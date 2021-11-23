Logan Christenson
Grade 9
I am thankful for food, water and shelter. I’m also thankful for friends, family and pets. What I’m also thankful for is a good education and good healthcare.
Nevaeh Brinston
Grade 9
What I’m thankful for is my family. They’re the only ones that will be there for me in my time of need. I could never live without them, because they’re the ones that taught me that being a good person in life is not just for your benefit or anyone else’s but is what we should do out of the kindness of your heart. The only expectation you will get when helping someone. This is one of many things that my family taught me. This is what I love about my family. I’m thankful that I have them in my life because they teach me things so I can be a better person in life. There are some hardships in any family, but that’s what makes a family. Your family will always be here and help define who you are and will be a part of you eternally.
Joe Hed
Grade 10
I am thankful for my friends and family. They make me happy and make me laugh when I’m sad. They’re one of my biggest motivators and keep me happy. I’m very glad that I’m able to have such good friends that truly help me.
Emily Bailey
11th grade
I’m thankful for Thanksgiving because it brings my family together, but to be honest I’m more grateful for Thanksgiving than I am thankful. I’m grateful because that’s the one day that my family forgets all the troubles we have been going through. The last two years we were struggling with homing issues which made it difficult to enjoy Thanksgiving and even Christmas. This year is the first time in two and a half years that we finally have our own home again. It’s an amazing feeling because we are able to use our own kitchen to make our own turkey. I’m grateful for every single thing I have in my life because I know that there are people out in this world that don’t get to experience Thanksgiving. I’m aware that this paper is about being thankful but I feel the word grateful fits perfectly for me.
Imare Myers
Grade 12
I am thankful for all of my family and all the support they give me. I am also thankful for Jane.
Chasity House
Grade 12
I am grateful for my mother. She is the strongest woman I know. She teaches me how to be better for myself and others. I am incredibly grateful to have you as my mom.
Kai Ashmore
Grade 12
I am thankful for my parents. They both do their best to keep me fed and to keep a roof over my head.
Ellayna Hauser
Grade 4
I am thankful for my grandma Carol. She was so kind to everyone, and she was so, so strong. I’m glad that I got nine years with her. I’m grateful I got to bake cookies and make homemade mac and cheese with her. She was a caring and very loving grandma. Those are the reasons I’m thankful for my grandma Carol.
Kearsan Sayers
Grade 4
It’s almost Thanksgiving, and Thanksgiving is where you show what you’re thankful for. I’m thankful for many things but I’m mostly thankful for my parents. I’m thankful for my parents because they are there for me when I am sad. They buy me nice, comfortable clothes and bring my siblings and I on cool road trips, like when they brought us to the Mall of America and Florida. They also make me good and healthy food. And that is why I am thankful for my parents.
Max Grossman
Grade 4
I’m thankful for books because I can relax and read at the same time, and I can learn knowledge and learn information. I hope the Rotary Reading Challenge goes great. I love to read about bugs and lay my back on a wall. I like nonfiction. That’s why I’m thankful for books.
Lincoln Woodford
Grade 4
Yesterday I was thinking what am I thankful for. After thinking I decided I’m most thankful for my family. This is why I’m thankful for them. They take me fun places like to the movies or soccer practice. they entertain me by playing games with me and taking my sister and I on family trips. And they help me feel better when I’m sad like when I get bullied or get hurt. And that’s why I’m thankful for my family.
Tristan Yeats
Grade 5
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and my house, food and water. I am thankful for my family, because they want me to be happy, safe and loved. I am thankful for my friends because they also want me to be happy, and I definitely am.
Isaias McMurrin
Grade 5
This Thanksgiving Day I am thankful for the time we get to spend with our family, if it’s eating food or watching sports or a show, or just spending time together. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful, and my family is what I’m thankful for.
Roxanne King
Grade 5
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family and my clothes that keep me warm in the winter. I’m thankful for the students in the classroom and most importantly, Ms. Tews, my most loving and kind teacher ever! I’m thankful for the trees that grow, and I’m thankful for the crisp, warm fall. I’m also thankful for what God has given us. I’m thankful for my sister Georgia that I barely get to see. I have not gotten to see my sister for almost a year. I hope I get to see her this Thanksgiving. I am also thankful for my uncle. Even though he has passed, I still cherish him every day.
Evelyn Ann Wood
Grade 5
This Thanksgiving season I am thankful for being able to believe in my religion. Because I am glad I can believe in who I want to. I am also thankful for having a shelter with all the things I need. Especially my amazing family that takes care of me. I love all of my family. Because they will always be in my heart. I am also thankful for my food and I pray for all the children who go to bed hungry. I am also thankful for my amazing farm. I am also thankful for clean water and I am sorry for those who drink unfiltered water. This is what I am thankful for.
Alya Jewel Jacobson
Grade 3
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my life because I love earth. I am thankful for my family because they get me many things. I am thankful for friends because they help me through many hard times. I am thankful for food, because I need food to live. I am thankful for God, because he made me. I am thankful for Jesus because he made the earth. I am thankful for my house because it is protection. I am thank for me, because earth is amazing. I am thankful for school, because I can learn at school. I have many things to be thankful for.
Aubrey Braman
Grade 3
I’m thankful for many things. My mom is one thing I’m thankful for, because she cares for me like no one does. My friends are another thing I’m grateful for because they support me, and I support them. Trees are important too; without trees there would not be oxygen. I’m blessed for my mom, my friends and the trees.
Damien Iler
Grade 3
I’m thankful for God because he made me and he brought me here. I am also thankful for Gary, he helps me too. I am thankful for my grandma, because she gives me clothes. I am thankful for machines because they help us. I am thankful for plants because they give us fresh air. I am thankful for my teachers because they help me.
Calem Zubke
Grade 3
I am thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for my life because it is awesome. I am thankful for my family because without them, I wouldn’t be alive, and they help me learn. I’m thankful for my friends because without them, I’d be lonely. I am thankful for God because he is awesome. I also am thankful for my food because without it, I’d be dead. I’m thankful for many things.
