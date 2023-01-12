Wildcat Week Jan. 23-27 at Laporte School staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 12, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s Wildcat Week at Laporte School, so let’s go wild(cat)!Retro Night is Jan. 23. Wear your retro gear and get a free popcorn as the girls’ basketball team plays Little Fork/Big Falls!Spirit Night/Tailgate is Jan. 26. Show your school spirit with Wildcat gear, posters, cheering, when the boys basketball team plays Walker!“Purple Out” on Jan. 27! Let’s fill the stands with Purple Pride as the girls play Warroad. At halftime, cheer for the K-2 basketball team. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laporte School Wildcat Week Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Team Play Gear Basketball Zoology School Wildcat Week Walker Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lillian Quick Vehicle goes through ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort Vera Demars Walker’s new mayor, councilors take oath of office Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report Latest e-Edition Jan. 11, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
