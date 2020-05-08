Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School eighth-grader Nevaeh Kingbird continues to work at home on her History Day project.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School eighth-grader Nevaeh Kingbird continues to work at home on her History Day project that earned the chance to move on to the State History Day Competition in May. For the first time, the competition will be held virtually instead of at the U of M in Minneapolis.

