Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis grapplers had a busy two days last week, taking part in two triangulars.
Saturday the Wolves went west to face Crookston and host Fertile-Beltrami.
The Wrestling Wolves did manage to win three of the 10 matches against Crookston in a 54-16 loss
Dylan Johnson pinned Evin Trudeau in 60 seconds at 106, Steven Hausken pinned Spencer Ness in 43 seconds at 160 and Ficher Smith had a 10-2 major decision over Cade Coauette at 182.
Dawson McGee lost a close 11-5 decision to Ethan Bowman at 126.
In their second match, WHAN won eight of the 11 matches, with seven by forfeit.
Dane Patton got the only win in a head-to-head match by pinning JT Flynn in the first period at heavyweight.
Winning by forfeit were Eli Johnson at 113, McGee at 126, Callen Whitney at 132, Steven Hausken at 160, Devin Johnson at 170, Smith at 182 and Phillip Crocker at 220.
Dylan Johnson lost an 11-4 decision to Daunte Yost at 106, Ayomide Ogohdeji lost by fall in the second period to Wesley Ramberg at 138 and Jonny Johnson was pinned in the second period by Tyler Stuhaug at 195.
WHAN drops 2 at Sebeka
The Wrestling Wolves lost their first duals of the season Thursday night in Sebeka, falling 54-30 to New York Mills and 56-24 to United North Central.
Of the nine matches WHAN had a wrestler, they won five. Dylan Johnson and Eli Johnson each won by fall early in the first period, Whitney won by forfeit, Hausken pinned Mason Unger in 10 seconds and Smith stuck Jon Rinerson in 59 seconds.
In the second dual, WHAN once again had five forfeits, and won four of the nine matches they weren’t open in.
Dylan Johnson, Eli Johnson,Smith and Jonny Johnson each won by pin fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.