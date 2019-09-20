The Zombie Run is back! It is an event open to preschool through grade 5 and will take place Oct. 25 at Tianna Country Club.
The fundraiser is for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Elementary School to raise money to purchase stencils to paint games and activities for students to enjoy on the new playground and on the lower playground.
“We want to customize our playground and further encourage active recess by helping students to develop their creative ability, engage in purposeful play, and increase social play,” said Principal Jill McGowan.
The Zombie Run idea came about two years ago as a fundraiser to build the playground. Now it’s time to enhance the new playground and utilize the large blank canvas of the newly-poured asphalt to paint some fun games and activities for students to enjoy.
The event is an entertaining, family-friendly activity for families to enjoy around Halloween. There will be two timeframes. The first will be “less scary” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the second will be “more scary” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Parents or guardians must be present for students to attend.
Although it’s called a Zombie Run, it will be a haunted house through the clubhouse. In addition to a haunted house, there will be a dance party, taco-in-a-bag dinner, glow stick bracelets and a mad scientist station!
This fundraiser will be a friendly competition between classrooms, with a trophy going to the classroom that raises the most money. Previously, the winning classroom raised more than $550, so that’s the new goal to beat.
Students will collect pledge money to participate, with a minimum cost of $10 go through the haunted house, eat and dance.
Pledge packets will go home with students soon and will also be available in the elementary office. Come to Tianna Country Club Oct. 25 and join in the fun of the second Zombie Run to raise money to enhance the playground.
