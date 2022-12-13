ST. PAUL — Internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments