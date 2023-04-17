100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area announces its upcoming fundraiser May 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center.
The event will bring together over 100 women to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations in the Leech Lake area.
At the event, each woman will donate approximately $100, and the group will vote on a nominated nonprofit that deserves the total donation. The first event last December raised more than $13,000 for the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter, allowing the organization to hire a part-time weekend advocate for six months.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring together women of all backgrounds to support nonprofits in our community,” said Mar Kuha, who started the event. “Our last event was emotional and thrilling, I hope more women join us to experience this life-changing event.”
The event is open to all women who are interested in supporting the Leech Lake community and its nonprofits. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or two to join in the fun and make an even bigger impact.
As for the suggested donation of $100, organizers say they are not concerned with the dollar amount. “Join us and donate whatever you are able,” Kuha noted.
100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area is a group of women who come together two times a year to support local nonprofits.
100 Women Who Care was started in November of 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Mich., as a brilliantly simple way to raise money efficiently and quickly for local charities. Since then, Women Who Care chapters have been formed all over North America. These groups collectively have donated more than $1 million dollars to local based-organizations.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference in the Leech Lake community. Save the date, May 1, 2023, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC. More information about the event and the organization can be found on the Facebook Page called 100+ Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area. Or call or text Mar Kuha 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson 218-760-4715
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.