Team USA, Paul Bunyan and His Social Butterfly, Can’t Swim, Rendezvous Brewing, Onesie Wonders, Polar Vortex, Mike and Ike, and the Hackensack Hotties were some of the teams that decided to jump into a freezing lake and get people to pay them to do it!

The 14th annual Penguin Plunge — held Saturday afternoon on Birch Lake — was one of many events, all part of the annual Back to Hack celebration. The 43 total plungers raised more than $3,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments