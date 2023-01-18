Team USA, Paul Bunyan and His Social Butterfly, Can’t Swim, Rendezvous Brewing, Onesie Wonders, Polar Vortex, Mike and Ike, and the Hackensack Hotties were some of the teams that decided to jump into a freezing lake and get people to pay them to do it!
The 14th annual Penguin Plunge — held Saturday afternoon on Birch Lake — was one of many events, all part of the annual Back to Hack celebration. The 43 total plungers raised more than $3,000.
Team USA consisted of the Hanscom sisters dressed in red, white and blue and with the message, “You’re not seeing double, you’re seeing triple.”
Alan and Kiran, new Hackensack residents, were Paul Bunyan and His Social Butterfly. Kiran is Mrs. Minnesota International for 2023.
The Can’t Swim team were a group of young people dressed in swimsuit wear.
Because there are hops in beer is why the Rendezvous Brewing team decided to jump into the water.
Joe Hotovec and the other five members of the Onesie Wonders jumped to celebrate his birthday.
The Polar Vortex team took their name because the last time they jumped was during a polar vortex.
The Hackensack Hotties were four gals from Hackensack who came to “light up the night.”
Mike and Ike were kinda forced into jumping because Linnea Dietrich, one of Hackensack Hotties and Ike’s grandma — made him do it.
The youngest jumper was 15-year-old Payton Borugren, while Dietrich was the oldest. Rendezvous Brewing raised the most money.
The four nonprofits that will benefit from funds raised are the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, Faith in Action for Cass County and the Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce.
