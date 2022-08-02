Fourteen players divided into two teams compete in a series of challenges to try and outwit, outplay and outlast the others.
The goal is to be voted the Survivor winner, but when you pit family and friends against each other, there is no love lost — it’s an all-out war!
The Zubke family and friends will once again gather in August, for the eighth year in row, to decide who is the “Top Dog,” “King of the Hill,” or the Survivor 2022 winner.
Last year Troy competed for the first time and came out on top, getting six votes — one more vote than sister-in-law Holly.
Missy, the third finalist and a former Survivor winner, did not receive a vote. She was unable to play in 2020 because she was pregnant, so she opted to be Jeffette, the game host. Shawn resumed his duties as Jeff for eighth annual event.
Everyone drew for buffs with Brandon, Cody, Gina, Cherish, Tom, Nate and Troy on Team Green (Mamil Toez), and Pam, Stacie, Holly, Missy, Chad Z., Shannon and Chad S. on Team Grey (Testrogen).
Over the course of the day there were 11 team challenges, three Redemption challenges and the Final 6 challenges.
The first challenge was Memory Curtain, where each team has to correctly match six items to get a point. The Gray Team won 3-2, and at Tribal Council Gina received five votes and Brandon two.
The two teams then competed in Eating Challenge where team members are blindfolded and must guess as to what they are eating. Team Grey won again 3-1.
Cherish, the 2020 Survivor winner, was able to save herself when she told Cody on the walk to Tribal Council, that she will be voted out. He handed her an idol and told her to vote for Tom, a two-time Survivor winner, and she did just that. Cherish received five votes and Tom two, sending him to Redemption Island.
In the next challenge — the Grappling Hook Bag Toss — the Green Team was able to put their puzzle together first. At Tribal Council, Chad Z. was sent to Redemption with three votes, while Holly got two, and both Chad S. and Missy one.
At the first Redemption (mini) Challenge, Gina was the first to get three Memory Match correct and jumped back into the game if she continues to win the mini challenges, while Chad Z. and Tom are out of winning.
The fourth challenge was the Ring Toss that Team Green won 3-0. At Tribal, Chad S. received four votes and Holly three. Team Green also won the next challenge, but it was a non-elimination volleyball game.
At the Blow Dart Puzzle challenge, Team Green jumped out to a big lead but couldn’t hold it as they were unable to spell out “Don’t Blow It” first. At Tribal, both Brandon and Nate played their hidden idols, which saved Brandon as he received three votes and Cody two.
At the second mini challenge, Gina stayed alive by stacking the most dice, thus eliminating both Cody and Chad S.
Boardwalk Darts was the seventh challenge, Green prevailed by getting three bulls eyes to Grey’s zero.
Team Grey was now down to five females after they voted out both Chads. Shannon received the most votes and was sent to Redemption Island.
The Green Team continued to dominate the challenges, winning the next three, including Water Tote Socks, Tug of War (none elimination), and Slip and Slide.
Stacie and Missy were respectively voted out by the Grey Team, while Gina won her third straight mini challenge to eliminate Stacie and Shannon from winning.
In the Sling Shot Bottle and Puzzle challenge, the Grey Team finally got its act together and was able to solve the puzzle first. Brandon and Cherish both played an immunity idol, sending Nate to Redemption with three votes.
At the final mini challenge before going into the Final 6, Gina could not make it four wins in row as she went out first in the balancing dice game. Nate was second, allowing Missy to get back in the game.
The Final 6 consisted of Brandon, Cherish, Holly, Missy, Pam and Troy.
In the Blindfolded Water Balloon challenge, Troy outlasted the other five to win individual immunity. At Tribal, Cherish’s bid to become a two-time winner ended when she received four votes, with Holly getting the other two.
The Beer Bottle Balancing challenge was won by Missy, and at Tribal, Brandon was voted out with three votes, and once again Holly got two. That meant both Brandon and Holly, who are married, voted to oust each other from the game.
With four people remaining, it was evident the women were going to knock out the last man — Troy. He had other ideas and won the Stacking Blocks challenge. At Tribal, Pam met her fate when she received two votes and Missy one.
Holly, Missy and Troy each spoke why they should be crowned Survivor 2021 winner. Troy, who won two of the final three individual immunity challenges, prevailed by one vote.
