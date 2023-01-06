Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education are hosting the 17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event at Pine River-Backus School Feb. 11.
Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes, and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attend the morning keynote address and the all-day vendor/exhibitor fair for free. Register to participate in a full day of workshops, choosing from 47 offerings on topics in such as homesteading, gardening, personal development, and environmental stewardship.
Dr. Carrie Jennings, a geologist with the Freshwater Society of Minnesota will present the keynote address.
“We are excited to have Dr. Jennings kick off the day by sharing her insights on water quality in our region. Her experience and expertise are sure to enthrall and inform,” said Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson.
Running concurrently throughout the day will be the free Back to Basics Vendor/Exhibitor Fair which requires no registration and is open from 8-5. Visit over 50 booths of sustainably themed vendors and chat with knowledgeable people while stocking up on handmade and locally sourced foods, home décor, clothing, and more.
“The response from workshop presenters and vendors/exhibitors tells me it’s going to be a great event,” Michelle Hoefs, one of the primary event coordinators commented, “We have a blast every year, but this year we are offering a record number of workshops. It does take a lot of hands to make it a successful day. We are always looking for helpers to contribute their time and energy.”
In exchange for four hours of help, volunteers receive lunch, an event T-shirt, and will have the opportunity to attend workshops. Email b2b@happydancingturtle.org if you would like to volunteer or call (218) 587-2303.
Full-day registration for workshops is $35, with discounts for senior citizens and students. A la carte options are also available. Register online at www.HappyDancingTurtle.org
Walk-in registration is available the day of the event, although some workshops may have filled. It is recommended to register early to reserve the workshops you wish to attend.
Thank you to event sustainer, Pequot Manufacturing. Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
