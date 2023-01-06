Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education are hosting the 17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event at Pine River-Backus School Feb. 11.

Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes, and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attend the morning keynote address and the all-day vendor/exhibitor fair for free. Register to participate in a full day of workshops, choosing from 47 offerings on topics in such as homesteading, gardening, personal development, and environmental stewardship.

