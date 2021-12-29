By mid-2021, Life in the Time of COVID was inching back to normal. Stores were open, services like haircuts (!) were available, and people gathered for community events and festivals.
While most folks got their COVID vaccinations and booster shots as soon as they could, other were cautious and decided to wait.
By fall, the COVID case rates in Cass, Hubbard and surrounding counties were rising again. Like philosopher Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
January
Thanks to a Thrivent grant, TJ’s Floral of Walker has created a Little Food Pantry, modeled after the Little Free Library concept with the slogan, “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
The old Walker Library has been sold to the highest bidder at $32,000. The city will now look for a new site or new facility to house the library, now temporarily located on the lower level of American National Bank.
The Walker Talkers speech team competed in its first “virtual” speech meet, since the COVID-19 pandemic makes it unlikely that the team will be able to compete in person any time soon.
COVID vaccinations have begin at Cass County Public Health. Gov. Tim Walz has accelerated plans to make vaccines broadly available across the state.
February
A routine traffic stop by Cass County deputies led to the arrest of three people for receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a firearm. Joseph Frausto, 50, and Jessica Ammerman,, 21, both of Backus, were arrested during the stop, and Jerry Frausto, 30, also of Backus, was arrested two days later.
Earl Maus, former Cass County Attorney for 20 years and District Court Judge for 11, died Feb. 10 at his home in Minneapolis, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer.
WHA basketball teams found success with the boys’ team getting its first win and the Lady Wolves, their third straight.
The Laporte School Board has set a three-day notice for students returning to in-person learning from distance learning.
March
The 18th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out contest began March 3, with nary a hint of spring in the air. The annual guessing game runs through April Fool’s Day.
A 6 year-old girl died and a 35-year-old woman was injured Feb. 22 in a snowmobile crash at a rural Federal Dam home when the machine they were riding hit a tree stump.
The Walker City Council has rejected a proposal to buy the closed Lucky Moose Restaurant to be turned into a new library.
Hackensack is getting ready for a busy summer, with paving on First Street and adjacent streets, replacement of sewer and water lines, new street lights, tree planting and more.
The Northland-Remer boys’ basketball team finished its regular season with a 14-4 record and the No. 5 seed in Section 7A tourney. After winning their first two playoff games, they faced top-seed Nashwauk-K.
WHAN wrestler Dawson McGee has advanced to the state wrestling meet for the second straight year.
April
Anderson’s South Shore Resort Bar and Grill (formerly Huddle’s Resort) will open this spring under the ownership of Jeff and Terra Anderson.
The mission of the Door Emergency Shelter and Coffee Shop in Laporte is to help people in need. The project is the vision of Kevin and Joyce Day, with support from many in the Laporte community.
WHA Superintendent Eric Pingrey has accepted a new job at McCall-Donnelly School District in western Idaho. He was in his fifth year at WHA.
Leech Lake cleared of ice on April 9; and after several years, the 1,000 barrier was broken with 1,012 guesses. Lola Freeman of Walker won the grand prize, a kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock.
Three Walker Talkers and one Laporte Speech team member have advanced to the state speech meet. WHA sophomore Katelyn Delost competed in Creative, advanced to the final round and placed seventh, earning a medal.
May
A 68-year-old Pierz man drowned in Leech Lake when he fell from a boat into the frigid water. He was recovered by bystanders but lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
Three juvenile kayakers on Leech Lake were caught by high winds west of Minnesota Island, with their kayaks taking on water. The three were wearing life jackets and were rescued, brought to shore and treated by North Memorial Ambulance.
A one year-old boy died in a house fire in Boy Lake Township, while an adult female and three children were able to escape. Longville, Remer and Federal Dam fire departments responded and extinguished the fire.
The Walker City Council and Friends of the Library continue to debate plans for a new library, either an existing building or a new site.
June
Graduates of WHA, Laporte and many other schools were happy to hold traditional commencement ceremonies in 2021, after the COVID 19 pandemic disrupted and cancelled so many events throughout the school year.
Walker Bay Live will return “somewhere in Walker” Thursday nights throughout the summer.
WHA girls’ golfer Kianna Johnson, an eighth-grader, finished seventh at the state golf meet, the first WHA girls’ golfer to ever medal.
The WHA Running Wolves track and field team took second at the Subsection 29A meet in Bagley.
The 15th and final Moondance Jammin Country June 17-19 closed out on a high note with great weather, great music and great crowds.
July
Dale and Harriet Jones have donated 80 acres on Bear Island in Leech Lake to the DNR as part of the Bear Island Aquatic Management Area. At 138.2 acres, Bear Island, on the east-southeast side of the lake, is the largest island in Leech.
The WHA School Board has approved a three- year contract with Brian Dietz to be its new Superintendent. Dietz has just completed his eighth year as superintendent of the Centennial Pubic School District.
Sweetheart Days in Hackensack was filled with food, fun and music. The Josh Duffee Jazz Quartet played at city park as part of the Lakeside Concert Series. Dachshund Races at city park were a hit with humans and canines.
The final dance at Moondance Jam 30 was as brilliant as the nearly full moon in the sky. Thousands of Jammers came out for the grand finale.
August
Leech Lake Regatta 50 set sail on Leech Lake Aug. 7-9. While Monday’s skies were sunny and bright, sailors would say Saturday and Sunday’s weather was perfect: wind, cloud cover and no storms.
An “irreplaceable” flapper-style Ojibwe jingle dress has returned to the Cass County Museum, after being on loan to the Minneapolis Institute of Art for several years.
Kids dug through straw to find coins in the popular “money scramble” at the Backus Cornfest, and enjoyed sweet corn dripping with butter, along with watermelon. Other events included the all-school reunion, vendor and craft fair and the Cornfest Parade.
September
Laporte School will recommend, but not require, students to wear face coverings when they return to school this fall.
After a year’s hiatus due to COVID, Ethnic Fest returns to Walker for its 29th year. featuring entertainers new and old, and the Anishinaabe Artisan Market, with about 20 artists including painters, beaders, quilters and others.
The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was commemorated with a ceremony on the Cass County Courthouse lawn, prior to the start of Ethnic Fest.
Ten Mile Lake resident Wes Cline recently took a “Dream Flight” on board a vintage bi-plane at the Pine River Regional Airport. The Flight comes nearly 80 years after his WWII service as a Naval Air Corps bombardier in a patrol bomber in Japanese controlled skies.
A Wall of Honor is being created at WHA School to recognize and thank graduates for serving their country. A scholarship fund has been started for WHA grads whose parents or grandparents have honorably served their country in any branch of the service.
A recycling drop-off station will soon be available in Walker. Reeds Outdoor Outfitters has provided two sites: the north lot of the former Stewart’s Automotive; and a second site behind the Reed’s outlet store at 615 Minnesota Ave.
October
The Special Olympics ATV Ride, hosted by the Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley, was a complete success. Forty-nine participants donated their time and efforts to support athletes of Special Olympics.
A five-acre area of starry stonewort, an aquatic invasive species, was removed from Steamboat Bay on Leech Lake. Aquatic Plant Management LLC of Wisconsin used the diver-assisted suction harvesting technique to remove plants, which create dense mats that impede movement of fish, reduce water flow and hamper recreation.
The WHA Lady Wolves volleyball team has won the Northland Conference and improves its season record to 20-4 with its seventh straight win.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has purchased Teal’s Market in Cass Lake. An official ribbon-cutting for the new Leech Lake Market was held Oct. 21. Discussions began during the pandemic months as the two worked together to find sources of healthy food for Band members.
November
For the first time since 1978, WHA’s girls’ volleyball team heads to the state tournament. The Lady Wolves dominated rival Pine River and won the Section 5A championship. They face Legacy Christian Academy in the first round of Class A competition at the Xcel Center.
A new, exciting Festival of Lights celebration will greet visitors Nov. 26 and 27 in downtown Walker. New to the event is the Float Village, where float displays stay static, while spectators pass by. A herd of reindeer will visit, plus the 2 mile Reindeer Ramble. There’s also a Community Giving Christmas Tree; Santa and Mrs. Claus; a warm cozy fire; everything you need to get into a holiday mood.
The WHA volleyball team returned from the Class A state tournament with a fourth place trophy.
December
Cass County, Boy River Township and the city of Boy River continue to discuss whether the city should be dissolved so the town board can assume its responsibilities.
A new Festival of Lights format drew hundreds to downtown Walker the weekend after Thanksgiving.
MnDOT held a virtual open house for Hackensack area residents and businesses to learn more about the Hwy. 371 construction project (CR. 40-CSAH 5) planned for 2024.
