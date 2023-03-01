If you’ve got the winter doldrums, here are some signs that spring is on its way:
During the first week of February, pussy willows were reported along Hwy. 200 near Walker (Minnesota Public Radio).
If you’ve got the winter doldrums, here are some signs that spring is on its way:
During the first week of February, pussy willows were reported along Hwy. 200 near Walker (Minnesota Public Radio).
By mid-February, the DNR EagleCam’s bald eagle pair had laid two eggs in a nest somewhere in the metro area.
For weeks, chickadees have been singing their spring call, a two-note whistled “fee-bee.”
Dawn breaks about 6:30 a..m. and dusk lasts until about 6:30 p.m.
On Feb. 15, a dead skunk was smelled and spotted on the shoulder of Woman Lake Road.
But if that isn’t enough, it’s time for the 20th annual Leech Lake Ice Out Contest!
Can you believe it? Twenty years? Two decades.
Long enough for infants born in 2004 to become mostly responsible adults.
Long enough for history to be made; and un-made.
Long enough for nameless individuals to change their minds about retiring, spooked by the specter of how life as they know it would change.
So here we go, spelling out the ground rules for the 2023 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.
Everyone is eligible to enter for a chance to win prizes large and small, and we do mean everyone. Young and old; working and retired; conservatives and liberal; any and all genders, including gender-fluid; no residency, income or IQ requirements; and certainly no criminal background checks.
You start by sending in your best guesstimate of when Leech Lake’s ice will melt. Just the date, please, not the hour of the day. We can’t be that precise.
This year the deadline for guesses is 11:59 p.m., just before midnight, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. And then we wait.
Entries can be hand-delivered at our office, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker. But because the drop-dead-line is Saturday, April 1, your last chance to do this will be Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m. (we close early and we’re not open Saturdays.)
Guesses can be emailed to arrive at one of two computers no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m. Emails should go either to: gdeboer@pilotindependent.com or dmorrill@pilotindependent.com. BUT NOT TO BOTH! That would mean both Dean and I would receive entries, not realizing that the other had a duplicate. Whether it’s intentional or accidental, such double-dipping could result in disqualifications.
Faxes are acceptable. The Pilot’s fax number is (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
And then there’s good old snail-mail, also postmarked no later than April 1. Our address is Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
Here’s the info to send:
Your name
Mailing address
Email address
Phone number (land line, cell)
Date that the ice will go out.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.