This year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary of the Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest. Can you believe it? A quarter century of fishing in Hackensack with youth. Children that have grown up and bring their children now.
We are excited to celebrate this year with an extra free item everyone can have. Come to the contest and find out what it is. Join us for the State of Minnesota’s premier Children’s Fishing Contest!
The Hackensack’s Children’s Fishing Contest is every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the city fishing pier in downtown Hackensack. You might want to come early so you can get registered to have a chance at the prize for first fish of the day in each age group. That prize is usually won in the first 30 seconds of the contest.
At 11 o’clock, “Start” will be heard by all and the fishing will begin. During the contest day contestants and families can help themselves to free hot dogs and pop. At 11:15 the minnow races will begin and at 11:30 the casting contest will start. Everything will finish up at 12:30 with prize distribution to follow. We usually finish up by 1.
We do have some used equipment that can be checked out on a first come first served basis. If you forget something, we usually have plenty of whatever you need and will get you back out fishing. Check out the pictures on our Facebook page, just search for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest.”
After 24 years, we have had 24,029 kids fish the contest and they have caught and released 72,968 fish. None of this would be possible without the dedicated help of the many volunteers (almost 30 every week), and the many sponsors who donate their time, money and prizes faithfully every year. We have had children from as far away as Atsugi, Japan; Glasgow, Scotland; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Düsseldorf, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; all over Canada, and from most states in the US. For a lot of the kids, it is their first fishing experience. We try to make it a memorable one.
Most of last years sponsors have already committed for this year and many phone calls have been made to entice more sponsors to donate. It takes a lot of effort to put this event on and many thanks to those who help promote our event all year long. If you or your company would like to help with our contest, please contact me at (218) 838-9468 or email at HackCFC@gmail.com
Remember, bring your own personal floatation device (life jacket) and fishing pole and we will supply the bait and fun!
