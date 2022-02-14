The Morrison family would like to extend an invitation to anyone and everyone to join in for a special day of fundraising, fellowship and basketball at the 25th annual Jim Morrison Memorial Basketball Classic March 26 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School.
“We have had to pause the event for two years due to COVID-19, but 2022 will be our 25th year of fundraising,” the Morrison family said in a Facebook post.
This year’s event starts at noon with all proceeds going toward the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society MN Chapter to help research and doctors and patients in search of a cure for cancer. The Morrison Classic has raised more than $100,000 for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society MN Chapter.
The Morrison Classic started 25 years ago when Jim Morrison was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. With the hope to help raise funds for medical costs combined with Jim’s love of competition and basketball, the Morrison Classic pickup basketball tournament was created. The mission was and is to help those in need through community involvement and the game of basketball.
“The Walker area community and our family has been carrying on this tradition ever since,” the Facebook post said.
If you’re interested in playing all you need to do is register and show up ready to play. Teams are put together the day of the tournament and are created with fairness and fun in mind. You don’t have to be an elite basketball player to play in the Classic — all skill levels are welcomed and encouraged to come play.
