For the second time in less than a week a person has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Cass County.
Monday afternoon the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries at a residence in Gould Township in rural Federal Dam.
Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a 35-year-old female operator and a 6-year-old female passenger, both of Federal Dam, were riding a 2004 Ski-Doo snowmobile in the yard area of their residence when the snowmobile struck a stump, launching the machine down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree.
CPR and lifesaving efforts were being performed on scene to the juvenile female, however she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult female was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a Bemidji hospital for further treatment. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.
Assisting on scene was the Federal Dam Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial AirCare.
On Feb. 19 an 18-year-old Mendota man died as a result of a snowmobile crash on Gull Lake in the area of Birch Island. Deputies and responders arrived and found a 1997 Arctic Cat snowmobile had been travelling on Gull Lake and crashed into the northwest side of the rocky and wooded shoreline of Birch Island.
