After Akeley and the Walker-Hackensack Schools consolidated, middle school students were bused to Akeley until 2002. After that the WHA facility housed all grades.
The district then faced a decision on use of the structure.
The Akeley School’s heating costs were $20,000 a year. Superintendent Jeff Lindstrom suggested draining the water system, so the temperature could be reduced. But the insurance company warned there would have to be a 24-hour, in-person watch on premise due to fire concerns.
The wrecking ball entered the conversation, but the WHA school board decided to put it up for sale, Lindstrom recalled.
Three bids were received, one for $60,000, with the stipulation the district pay the $200,000 demolition cost of the old part of the building. The second bid of $35,000 asked that a new roof be included, at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Then Pastor Chris Conger stepped forward, agreeing to take the building as is — for $2. After a bit of discussion, the board agreed, amenable to the idea of a community center. Conger applied for 501c3 nonprofit status, which was granted.
The school district assumed the “significant cost” of asbestos abatement, Lindstrom recalled, and the deal was finalized.
Ruth Spicer organized the inception of the thrift store, netting just over $13 in its first day of operation. Today the store has become a mecca for shoppers, arriving from far and wide.
The building is home to a well-stocked library, gymnasium, a community meeting room and soon, a safe haven for those facing domestic violence.
