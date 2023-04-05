Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
Food insecurity and hunger are global problems. Right now, one in nine Minnesotans are food insecure. That’s nearly 500,000 Minnesotans who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why the DFL-led Minnesota Legislature and DFL Gov. Tim Walz have taken action to help hungry Minnesota children and families.
Minnesota had a record number of food shelf visits in 2022. Hunger Solutions Minnesota reports that food shelves experienced 5,505,100 visits, 1.7 million more visits than the previous record set in 2020 and 1.9 million more visits than 2021. The increase is primarily due to the rapid rise in food prices and the loss of pandemic relief programs.
The University of Minnesota Food Security Dashboard estimates the food insecurity rate for Cass County at 12% coming into 2023. That means that about 12% of Cass County people are food insecure according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture definition. About one third are children. That’s over 1,200 children in Cass County alone estimated to be food insecure.
This upward trending is expected to continue through 2023 and beyond, given food price inflation estimates, impacts from the war in Ukraine on global food supply, and climate change effects. That’s why Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, and the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature took action to pass:
• A new state law that ensures school age children attending participating schools will have breakfast and lunch at no charge, becoming only the fourth state in the country to adopt universal school meals, and
• Authorized $5 million in emergency funding to Minnesota’s 476 food shelves
Happily, there was bipartisan support for food shelf emergency funding (although SD2 Senator Green voted no). However, all of the Republicans of the Cass County legislative delegation who voted on the measure voted against free school meals.
Painfully, while Senate Democrats were passing the bill to feed every student in Minnesota, we had to witness Republican Senator Steve Drazkowski (Senate District 20) make national headlines for claiming “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry,” a cruel, out-of-touch, nonsensical statement. Astounding, really, since there are at least a dozen food shelf/pantries operating in his district. The Lake City Food Shelf alone is serving over 100 families per week on average.
We don’t have to “see” gravity to know it is there. The struggle of mankind to have enough food is as old as mankind. Please, we need to adopt a long-term humane viewpoint unlike that of Senator Drazkowski’s complete lack of awareness or empathy. Food insecurity is not going to go away by sticking our heads in the sand. We often see dehumanization of our low-income citizens as Drazkowski exemplified. It’s so much harder to dehumanize others when you meet them in-person, face-to-face. Drazkowski should stop in to one of the many food shelves in his district and “meet a Minnesotan that is hungry”. May none of us forget, they are real people with real lives.
For those opposed to universal school lunches, at least consider the following peer-reviewed studies, summarized in MinnPost on March 17, 2023 by Judy A. Temple, an economist and a faculty member at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, and co-director of the Human Capital Research Collaborative.
• A study published in 2020 looked at the adoption of universal school meals in middle schools in New York City that occurred in different years for different schools. After each school started to offer free meals to all students, test scores increased in both English and math. While test scores went up for both low-income students and those who were not from low-income households, the students who were not previously eligible for free meals benefited more. The gains in test scores for the students whose families had higher incomes, or were missing out on free meals due to problems with certifying eligibility, were estimated to represent six to 10 weeks of learning.
Improvement in attendance for kindergartners was also noted in the NYC data after all students were offered free meals.
• 2022 study looked at the adoption of universal free meals by school districts across the U.S., and showed an increase in math scores across districts after implementation. A comparison of districts with high levels of poverty to those with lower poverty levels found that the math score gains were greater in districts that had fewer students from low-income households. In other words, school districts with fewer low-income students experienced the greatest improvements in math scores.
Arguably, the $200 million statewide estimated annual cost for universal free school meals will be offset by several factors, not all of which are easy to put a monetary value on, including the elimination of the school district labor cost to maintain the current collection system, elimination of the bad debt that school districts are currently incurring, greater efficiency with less worry and fuss for all parents sending their children to school, greater stability for school cafeteria healthy meal planning, better student achievement and test scores, and a more positive inclusive school experience for all students.
We need to invest in the education of our children so they are prepared to lead us through the great challenges of our world ahead in a global economy. Providing school meals is a positive step in that direction.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
